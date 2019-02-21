Fe : FEL to Acquire Pilbara Lithium Projects and Placement

ASX Announcement

22 February 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Code: FEL

Ordinary Shares:

373,627,963

Unlisted Options:

20,000,000

Board of Directors: Tony Sage Non-Executive Chairman

Kenneth Keogh Non-Executive Director

Nicholas Sage Non-Executive Director

Contact: www.felimited.com.au

32 Harrogate St, West Leederville Western Australia 6007 Australia Telephone +61 8 6181 9793 Emailinfo@felimited.com.au

Fe Limited is an Australian domiciled mineral resources exploration and development company.

Fe Limited

ABN: 31 112 731 638

FEL to acquire highly prospective lithium projects in Pilbara region of Western

Australia $400,000 placement

Highlights:

• Fe Limited agrees to acquire over 360sqkm of highly prospective lithium tenements across 2 project areas in the Pilbara region of Western Australia - one of the world's emerging lithium provinces

• The Pilbara is one of the world's leading hard rock lithium provinces following the discovery and development of mines at Pilgangoora by Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX: PLS) and Altura Mining Limited (ASX: AJM). A new potential lithium discovery by Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX: FMG) further enhances the region's standing

• The first project area is located at Pippingarra in the Tabba Tabba region near Port Hedland and along a fault paralleling the main Tabba Tabba structure which hosts a potential new lithium discovery by Fortescue (Pippingarra Lithium Project)

• The second project area is located near Marble Bar (Marble Bar Lithium Project) and contains a Lithium (Spodumene and Lepidolite) bearing pegmatite swarm, with a strike length of 3.5km (within a 4km wide corridor)

• Sampling has returned an assay high of 3.72% Li2O, with an average of 1.85% Li2O and limited first pass drilling has identified very encouraging results including best intercepts of 14m @ 0.58% Li2O from 0 to 14m including a higher grade interval of 3m @ 1.48% Li2O from 8m

• Comprehensive exploration program to commence immediately the transaction is completed

• Firm commitments received for $400,000 placement at $0.02 per share

felimited.com.au

Fe Limited (ASX: FEL)(FEL or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (Acquisition Agreement) to acquire the Pippingarra Lithium Project and the Marble Bar Lithium Project (Project) from Mercury Resources Group Pty Ltd (an unrelated private exploration and mining group) (Mercury) for FEL shares, 15 million FEL options, a 1% net smelter royalty and $200,000 in cash payable in instalments. See below for details.

The Company has also received firm commitments for a placement to raise $400,000 through the issue of fully paid ordinary FEL shares (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.02 per Share, with one unlisted option for every two Placement Shares issued at an exercise price of $0.03 each expiring 2 years from date of issue (Options) (Placement). The issue will be made to unrelated parties and without shareholder approval; using the Company's existing capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 (for the Options) and 7.1A (for the Placement Shares). To date $200,000 has been received under the Placement, with the Placement securites to be issued once the balance of the funds are received.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the Placement for working capital.

Figure 1: Project location map

PIPPINGARRA LITHIUM PROJECT

The Pippingarra Lithium and Tantalite project consists of two granted Exploration Licences (E45/4691 and E45/4759) covering 181 km2 strategically located 27kms south east of Port Hedland. Port Hedland is one of the largest and most significant commodity export ports in the world.

Figure 2: Pippingarra Lithium Project tenement location map and geology

The tenements share similar geology and are adjacent to the recent potential lithium discovery by Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) at Tabba. Fortescue have recently pegged a mining lease and are conducting extensive exploration and drilling in the area.

The Pippingarra Lithium Project is highly prospective for pegmatite hosted lithium and tantalite mineralization and contains tantalite occurrences at the excised Pippingarra quarry (Northwest Quarries) and Bore Creek prospect. There is no reported lithium exploration on these prospects even though the Pippingarra pegmatite is described as one of the largest granite hosted mineralized pegmatites in the Pilbara.

The tenements are underlain by a large area of the Archaean Strelley Granite rimmed by sediments and volcanics of the Mallina Formation and the Louden Volcanics. The project also contains a regional north-east trending structure sub-paralleling the nearby Tabba Shear which hosts the Tabba Tabba tantalite deposits and historical mining centre.

The tenements surround the excised Pippingarra quarry which was recently mined for feldspar and muscovite contained within a large pegmatite body. A small tantalite, columbite, beryl mine also operated within the excised tenements in the 1950-1960's. In the south west corner of the tenement the Bore Creek alluvial tantalite prospect occurs. Extensive areas of prospective pegmatite occur within the project area. The Company will commence a thorough exploration program once the transaction has completed.

MARBLE BAR LITHIUM PROJECT

The Marble Bar Lithium Project consists of four (4) granted Exploration Licences (EL 45/4669, 45/4690, 45/4724 and 45/4746) covering 186kms located between 10 and 20 kilometres East of Marble Bar in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia (see Figure 1). Marble Bar is located approximately 200km south east of Port Hedland.

Figure 3: Marble Bar Lithium Project tenement geology and location map within the East Pilbara

Reconnaissance exploration in 2016 by well-known prospectors Denis O'Meara and Brian Richardson discovered new lithium bearing pegmatite swarms at the project with a strike length of 3.5km within a 4.0km wide corridor. Individual pegmatites were traced for up to 1km in outcrop with widths between 5 and 15m. Spodumene and Lepidolite mineralisation associated with the pegmatites has been identified within this corridor. Rock chip sampling returned peak values of 3.72% Li2O and 3.32% Li2O with an average of 1.85% Li2O across the 22 samples (see Table 1 for a complete listing of rock chip samples). Details of sampling methods and assay results are presented in Blaze International

Limited's (BLZ) ASX release of 2 August 2016.

Figure 4: Typical spodumene rich lithium pegmatite - Marble Bar Lithium Project

Figure 5: Drilling at the Marble Bar Lithium Project