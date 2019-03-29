Fe : Lithium Project Acquisition Update

Lithium Project Acquisition Update

Further to its announcements to ASX on 22 February 2019 and 14 March 2019, Fe Limited (ASX: FEL) (the Company) is pleased to provide the following update in respect to the acquisition of the Pippingarra Lithium Project and the Marble Bar Lithium Project (Project) from Mercury Resources Group Pty Ltd (Mercury).

On 22 February 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Project from Mercury (Acquisition Agreement). Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, FEL is required to complete a capital raising of $400,000 through the issue of ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.02 per share, with one unlisted option for every two shares issued at an exercise price of $0.03 each expiring 2 years from date of issue, from persons nominated by Mercury (Mercury Placement) (Vendor Placement Condition).

Mercury has informed the Company that it has received commitments in respect to the Mercury Placement. The Company will proceed to issue shares pursuant to the Mercury Placement upon receipt of funds.

Yours faithfully

FE LIMITED

Tony Sage

Non-Executive Chairman