Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fe Limited    FEL   AU000000FEL1

FE LIMITED

(FEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/21
0.015 AUD   -6.25%
12:46aFE : Lithium Project Acquisition Update
PU
03/27AUR : Copper Mineralisation Intercepted at Forrest
PU
03/14FE : Lithium Project Acquisition Update & Issue of Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fe : Lithium Project Acquisition Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 12:46am EDT

ASX Announcement

29 March 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Code: FEL

Ordinary Shares:

384,877,963

Unlisted Options:

20,000,000 at $0.045 Exp 31/05/2020

5,625,000 at $0.03 Exp 13/03/2021

Board of Directors:

Tony Sage

Non-Executive Chairman

Kenneth Keogh

Non-Executive Director

Nicholas Sage

Non-Executive Director

Contact:

www.felimited.com.au

32 Harrogate St, West Leederville Western Australia 6007 Australia Telephone +61 8 6181 9793 Email info@felimited.com.au

Fe Limited is an Australian domiciled mineral resources exploration and development company.

Fe Limited

ABN: 31 112 731 638

Lithium Project Acquisition Update

Further to its announcements to ASX on 22 February 2019 and 14 March 2019, Fe Limited (ASX: FEL) (the Company) is pleased to provide the following update in respect to the acquisition of the Pippingarra Lithium Project and the Marble Bar Lithium Project (Project) from Mercury Resources Group Pty Ltd (Mercury).

On 22 February 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Project from Mercury (Acquisition Agreement). Pursuant to the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, FEL is required to complete a capital raising of $400,000 through the issue of ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.02 per share, with one unlisted option for every two shares issued at an exercise price of $0.03 each expiring 2 years from date of issue, from persons nominated by Mercury (Mercury Placement) (Vendor Placement Condition).

Mercury has informed the Company that it has received commitments in respect to the Mercury Placement. The Company will proceed to issue shares pursuant to the Mercury Placement upon receipt of funds.

Yours faithfully

FE LIMITED

Tony Sage

Non-Executive Chairman

felimited.com.au

Disclaimer

Fe Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 04:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FE LIMITED
12:46aFE : Lithium Project Acquisition Update
PU
03/27AUR : Copper Mineralisation Intercepted at Forrest
PU
03/14FE : Lithium Project Acquisition Update & Issue of Securities
PU
03/01FE : Half Year Accounts
PU
02/21FE : FEL to Acquire Pilbara Lithium Projects and Placement
PU
02/13FE : Response to ASX Appendix 5B Query
PU
02/05FE : partner reveals more copper and gold in Bryah Basin, Auris surges 70%
AQ
2018AUR : Latest Wodger and Forrest Drilling Completed
PU
2018AUR : New Copper and Gold Targets Defined in the Bryah Basin
PU
2018FE : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart FE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Carroll Managing Director
Antony William Paul Sage Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Sage Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Keogh Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Grant-Edwards Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FE LIMITED36.36%0
BHP GROUP LTD10.72%129 673
BHP GROUP PLC10.08%129 673
RIO TINTO17.52%97 524
RIO TINTO LIMITED21.36%97 524
ANGLO AMERICAN13.98%36 729
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.