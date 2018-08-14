Fe : SFR acquires farm-in interests in ALY Bryan Basin Project

ASX Announcement

14 August 2018

Fe Limited is an Australian domiciled mineral resources exploration and development company.

Sandfire acquires IGO's Farm-in interests inAlchemy's Bryan Basin Project, WA

Fe Limited (Company) (ASX: FEL) is pleased to advise that Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) have signed an agreement with Alchemy Resources Limited (Alchemy) (ASX:ALY) to acquire Independence Gold NL's (ASX:IGO) Farm-in Rights over base metals in the Bryan Basin Project.

The agreement with Sandfire is expected to result in a significant ramp up of exploration within the base metal prospective area of the Bryan Basin Project. FEL hold a 20% interest, free-carried to a decision to mine, in a joint venture area of which key terms remain unchanged from the previous letter agreement with IGO.

The full announcement can be found at ASX (ALY announcement dated 6 August 2018) and Alchemy's website.

