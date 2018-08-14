Fe : SFR acquires farm-in interests in ALY Bryan Basin Project

14 August 2018
Australian Securities Exchange Code: FEL
Ordinary Shares:
370,877,963
Board of Directors: Tony Sage Non-Executive Chairman
Kenneth Keogh Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Sage Non-Executive Director
Contact: www.felimited.com.au
32 Harrogate St, West Leederville Western Australia 6007 Australia Telephone +61 8 6181 9793 Emailinfo@felimited.com.au
Fe Limited is an Australian domiciled mineral resources exploration and development company.
Fe Limited
ABN: 31 112 731 638
Sandfire acquires IGO's Farm-in interests inAlchemy's Bryan Basin Project, WA
Fe Limited (Company) (ASX: FEL) is pleased to advise that Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) have signed an agreement with Alchemy Resources Limited (Alchemy) (ASX:ALY) to acquire Independence Gold NL's (ASX:IGO) Farm-in Rights over base metals in the Bryan Basin Project.
The agreement with Sandfire is expected to result in a significant ramp up of exploration within the base metal prospective area of the Bryan Basin Project. FEL hold a 20% interest, free-carried to a decision to mine, in a joint venture area of which key terms remain unchanged from the previous letter agreement with IGO.
The full announcement can be found at ASX (ALY announcement dated 6 August 2018) and Alchemy's website.
Yours faithfully
FE LIMITED
Tony Sage Non-Executive Chairman
Disclaimer
Fe Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:50:02 UTC