FEC RESOURCES INC.

FEC RESOURCES INC. (FECOF)
01/18 03:53:31 pm
0.008 USD   -21.57%
News 
News

FEC Files Amended and Restated MD&A for Q3 of 2018

01/18/2019

North Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC") reports that it has amended and restated and filed Management Discussion and Analysis ("Amended and Restated MD&A") for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

This Amended and Restated MD&A was filed at the request of the Alberta Securities Commission following their review of FEC's continuous disclosure filings. The nature and substance of the principal changes reflected in the Amended and Restated MD&A are as follows:

  • To improve disclosure of the business of Forum Energy Ltd ("FEP"), a private corporation in which FEC holds a 6.8% interest, by providing more clarity on each of the oil and gas service contract blocks in the Philippines in which FEP has an interest and by removing certain out-of-date or irrelevant disclosure about such blocks.
  • To provide more clarity on the business-related and other risk factors which FEC believes could materially affect its future performance.

On behalf of the Board of,

FEC Resources, Inc.

Paul Wallace

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

For more information please e-mail info@FECResources.com or visit the FEC Resources website at www.fecresources.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Chart FEC RESOURCES INC.
FEC Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Frederick Wallace President, CEO, CFO & Director
Claro Carmelo Pantangco Ramirez Non-Executive Director
Lyle Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEC RESOURCES INC.0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.55%77 202
CNOOC LTD4.11%71 817
EOG RESOURCES13.58%57 439
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.13%49 703
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.08%33 067
