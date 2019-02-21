Federal Agricultural Mortgage : Farmer Mac Reports 2018 Results 0 02/21/2019 | 08:38am EST Send by mail :

WASHINGTON, February 21, 2019 - The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's largest secondary market provider that increases the availability and affordability of credit for the benefit of rural America, today announced its results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. 2018 Highlights • Net income attributable to common stockholders grew 33% year-over-year to $94.9 million, or $8.83 per diluted common share

• Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, increased 28% year-over-year to $84.0 million, or $7.82 per diluted common share

• Added $5.2 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $717.2 million

• Net interest income increased 11% from the prior year to $174.4 million

• Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, increased 7% from the prior year to $151.2 million

• 90-day delinquencies were 0.37% of the $7.2 billion Farm & Ranch portfolio as of December 31, 2018, compared to 0.71% as of December 31, 2017 Subsequent to December 31, 2018 • Entered into a master participation agreement with CoBank on February 13, 2019 Purchased a portfolio of participations in seasoned Rural Utilities loans in the amount of $546 million on February 19, 2019 Represents Farmer Mac's first direct loan participation purchase with CoBank

• On February 19, 2019, Farmer Mac's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per common share for first quarter 2019 Reflects an increase of $0.12 per common share, or 21%, over the quarterly dividend payout in 2018 Board of directors increased our common stock dividend payout target, as a percentage of annual core earnings, from 30% for 2018 to 35% for 2019 and beyond "Farmer Mac reported another year of strong earnings growth in 2018 and also announced notable developments for 2019," said President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Nordholm. "We are very confident in the strength of our business outlook and our future earnings prospects, as demonstrated by our decision to increase our dividend by more than twenty percent for first quarter 2019. We also announced a significant purchase of seasoned rural utilities loan participations, which reflects the first time we've done this type of business with CoBank. This is an important step forward in serving our mission to rural America." Fiscal Year 2018 Results Business Volume During 2018, Farmer Mac added $5.2 billion of gross new business volume. Specifically, in 2018, Farmer Mac: • purchased $3.0 billion of AgVantage securities;

• renewed a $300.0 million revolving floating rate AgVantage facility;

• purchased $960.8 million of newly originated Farm & Ranch loans;

• added $430.1 million of Farm & Ranch loans under LTSPCs;

• purchased $332.3 million of USDA Securities;

• issued $127.9 million of Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities; and

• purchased $11.6 million of Rural Utilities loans. After $4.5 billion of maturities and principal paydowns on existing business during 2018, Farmer Mac's outstanding business volume increased by $717.2 million from December 31, 2017 to $19.7 billion as of December 31, 2018. This increase was driven by net growth of $477.9 million in the Institutional Credit line of business, net growth of $366.4 million in the Farm & Ranch line of business, and net growth of $163.4 million in the USDA Guarantees line of business. The net growth in these lines of business were partially offset by a net business volume decline in the Rural Utilities line of business of $290.5 million. We achieved net growth of $477.9 million in our Institutional Credit line of business during 2018, as $3.3 billion of new business volume was offset in part by $2.8 billion of maturities and repayments. The new business consisted of: (1) $800.0 million of new AgVantage securities purchased; (2) $2.2 billion in refinances of maturing AgVantage securities; and (3) the renewal of a $300.0 million revolving floating rate AgVantage facility. The maturities and repayments consisted of $2.5 billion of repayments on and maturities of AgVantage securities and the expiration of the $300.0 million revolving floating rate AgVantage facility that was renewed during fourth quarter. Our Farm & Ranch line of business experienced net growth of $366.4 million during 2018 attributable to $960.8 million of new loans purchased and $430.1 million of new LTSPCs, offset in part by loan repayments of $571.1 million and LTSPC repayments of $435.4 million. Net growth in Farm & Ranch loan purchases decreased by $294.7 million during 2018 compared to 2017, primarily due to fewer opportunities to purchase large loans in amounts greater than $15.0 million compared to 2017. We believe that this could be due to fewer eligible borrowers that are able to secure financing of that size, as well as potentially increased pricing competition for the highest credit quality borrowers of these larger loans. Also, increases in interest rates have reduced the demand for refinances in 2018 compared to 2017. Based on our analysis of bank and FCS call report data, there was a decline in the growth of the overall agricultural mortgage market in 2018. Nevertheless, we believe that our relative share of the overall agricultural mortgage market during 2018 remained consistent with prior years and that our net growth of 9.3% in Farm & Ranch loan purchases compared favorably to the 4.9% net growth of the overall agricultural mortgage loan market based on a review of bank and FCS call report data as of September 30, 2018. Net growth in Farm & Ranch loans added under LTSPCs decreased by $67.2 million during 2018 compared to 2017 primarily due to the absence in 2018 of some customers that added large pools of loans under LTSPCs to restructure their credit risk profile, which occurred in 2017. Our USDA Guarantees line of business experienced net growth of $163.4 million during 2018, as $460.1 million of new business volume was offset in part by $296.7 million of maturities and repayments. The new business consisted of $332.3 million of new USDA Securities purchased and the issuance of $127.9 million of Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities. The repayments and maturities consisted of $282.3 million of repayments on maturing USDA Securities and $14.3 million of repayments on USDA Securities underlying Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities. Outstanding business volume in our Rural Utilities line of business decreased by $290.5 million during 2018, primarily due to repayments on loans held and loans underlying LTSPCs. Capital expenditures have declined in the rural utilities industry, which we believe has decreased the overall demand for credit. Spreads Net interest income was $174.4 million for 2018, an 11% increase from $157.6 million in 2017. This increase was primarily driven by net growth in on-balance sheet AgVantage securities, Farm & Ranch loans, and USDA Securities, which contributed to a $10.1 million increase in net interest income. Fair value changes on financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets and liabilities in fair value hedge relationships also contributed $4.9 million in net interest income during 2018. The overall net interest yield was 0.96% for 2018, compared to 0.94% for 2017. Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, was $151.2 million for 2018, a 7% increase from $141.3 million in 2017. The improvement was primarily due to growth in outstanding business volume, which increased net effective spread by approximately $10.1 million, and a $1.5 million increase in the amount of cash basis interest income received from non-accrual Farm & Ranch loans. In percentage terms, net effective spread was 0.91% for both 2018 and 2017. Earnings Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders for 2018 was $94.9 million ($8.83 per diluted common share), a 33% increase from $71.3 million ($6.60 per diluted common share) in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an $18.4 million decrease in income tax expense due to the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate resulting from the enactment of new federal tax legislation in December 2017, and a $13.3 million after-tax increase in net interest income. These increases were partially offset by: (1) an increase of $3.5 million in net after-tax losses on our financial derivatives and hedging activities; (2) an increase in general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $3.0 million after-tax; and (3) an increase in compensation and benefits expenses of $2.6 million after-tax. G&A expenses and compensation and employee benefits expenses increased by $7.0 million, or 17.5%, in 2018 compared to 2017. Farmer Mac previously disclosed its expectation that these expenses would increase by approximately 15%, or $6.0 million, in 2018 compared to 2017. The incremental $1.0 million increase in these expenses compared to the original expectation was primarily due to nonrecurring hiring expenses of $0.6 million, primarily related to the search process for Farmer Mac's current President and Chief Executive Officer and two other key hires. Farmer Mac's non-GAAP core earnings for 2018 were $84.0 million ($7.82 per diluted common share), a 28% increase from $65.6 million ($6.08 per diluted common share) in 2017. The $18.4 million increase in core earnings for 2018 compared to 2017 was primarily due to a $16.8 million decrease in income tax expense resulting from the lower federal corporate income tax rate and a $7.8 million after-tax increase in net effectivespread resulting primarily from an increase in outstanding business volume. The increases to core earnings were partially offset by a $3.0 million after-tax increase in G&A expenses related to continued investments in technology and business infrastructure and a $2.6 million after-tax increase in compensation and employee benefits expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below for more information about core earnings, core earnings per share, and net effective spread and for reconciliations of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures. Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Business Volume During fourth quarter 2018, Farmer Mac added $1.0 billion of gross new business volume. Specifically, in fourth quarter 2018, Farmer Mac: • purchased $585.8 million of AgVantage securities;

• purchased $285.0 million of newly originated Farm & Ranch loans;

• added $80.8 million of Farm & Ranch loans under LTSPCs;

• purchased $68.1 million of USDA Securities;

• issued $22.2 million of Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities; and

• purchased $3.0 million of Rural Utilities loans. After $861.0 million of maturities and principal paydowns on existing business during fourth quarter 2018, Farmer Mac's outstanding business volume increased by $183.9 million from September 30, 2018 to $19.7 billion as of December 31, 2018. This increase was driven by net growth of $167.7 million in Farm & Ranch loan purchases, $44.4 million in the USDA Securities line of business, and $17.5 million in net new Institutional Credit business from financial fund counterparties. Our Farm & Ranch line of business experienced net growth of $162.0 million during fourth quarter 2018 attributable to $285.0 million of new loans purchased and $80.8 million of new LTSPCs, offset in part by loan repayments of $117.3 million and LTSPC repayments of $86.6 million. Net growth in Farm & Ranch loan purchases of $167.7 million increased 29% from fourth quarter 2017 primarily due to an increase in borrower demand for long-term financing amidst uncertainty in a rising interest rate environment. Farmer Mac also purchased a large loan over $50 million and retained a $38 million portion. Net growth in Farm & Ranch loans added under LTSPCs decreased by $5.7 million during fourth quarter 2018. Our USDA Guarantees line of business experienced net growth of $44.4 million during fourth quarter 2018, as $90.3 million of new business volume was offset in part by $45.9 million of maturities and repayments. The new business was comprised of $68.1 million of new USDA Securities purchased and the issuance of $22.2 million of Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities. The repayments and maturities consisted of $44.7 million of repayments on USDA Securities and $1.2 million of repayments on maturing USDA Securities underlying Farmer Mac Guaranteed USDA Securities. Our Institutional Credit line of business achieved net growth of $17.5 million during fourth quarter 2018 attributable to (1) $33.3 million of new AgVantage securities purchased (from financial fund counterparties); and (2) $500.0 million in refinances of maturing AgVantage securities. These purchases were offset in part by $515.7 million of amortization of existing AgVantage securities and repayments on maturing AgVantage securities. Outstanding business volume in our Rural Utilities line of business decreased by $39.9 million during fourth quarter 2018, primarily due to repayments on maturing loans held and loans underlying LTSPCs. Spreads Net interest income for fourth quarter 2018 was $42.2 million, compared to $41.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by net growth in on-balance sheet AgVantage securities, Farm & Ranch loans, and USDA Securities. Net interest yield was 0.93% for fourth quarter 2018, a modest decrease from 0.94% in fourth quarter 2017. This was primarily due to fair value changes on financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets and liabilities in fair value hedge relationships. Net effective spread, a non-GAAP measure, for fourth quarter 2018 was $38.9 million, a $1.4 million increase from $37.5 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in outstanding business volume, which increased net effective spread by approximately $1.9 million. In percentage terms, net effective spread was 0.93% for both fourth quarter 2018 and fourth quarter 2017. Earnings Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders for fourth quarter 2018 was $19.6 million ($1.82 per diluted common share), a 17% increase from $16.7 million ($1.55 per diluted common share) in fourth quarter 2017. The $2.9 million increase was driven by a $7.1 million decrease in income tax expense primarily resulting from the lower federal corporate income tax rate and a $0.7 million after-tax increase in net interest income resulting primarily from an increase in outstanding business volume. These were partially offset by a $2.8 million after-tax increase in non-interest operating expenses related to higher compensation and employee benefits expenses and higher G&A expenses. Farmer Mac's non-GAAP core earnings for fourth quarter 2018 was $20.5 million ($1.90 per diluted common share), a 14% increase from $17.9 million ($1.65 per diluted common share) in fourth quarter 2017. The $2.6 million year-over-year increase in core earnings was primarily due to a $5.4 million decrease in income tax expense primarily resulting from the lower federal corporate income tax rate and a $1.1 million after-tax increase in net effective spread primarily resulting from an increase in outstanding business volume. These increases to core earnings were partially offset by a $1.2 million after-tax increase in G&A expenses related to continued investments in technology and business infrastructure and a $1.5 million after-tax increase in compensation and employee benefits expenses. Significantly contributing to the increase in compensation expense was the absence in 2018 of the recoupment of approximately $1.1 million after-tax in compensation costs related to the forfeiture of unvested equity awards and annual variable incentive compensation resulting from the termination of employment of Farmer Mac's former President and Chief Executive Officer in December 2017. Credit Our overall credit quality improved during 2018 compared to 2017. Our total provision for losses and our 90-day delinquencies each decreased year-over-year, while our total allowance for losses and substandard assets as a percent of our Farm & Ranch portfolio each remained the same. While we expect that over time our 90-day delinquency and substandard assets rates will revert closer to Farmer Mac's historical averages,

