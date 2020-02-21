Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation    AGM

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATIO

(AGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal Agricultural Mortgage : SEC Filing - ABS-15G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:54pm EST

Document



UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
________________________________________________________
FORM ABS-15G
ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER
REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:
[X]
Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2020
______________________________________________________________________________________________
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION1
(Exact Name of Securitizer as Specified in Charter)

Federally chartered instrumentality
of the United States
001-14951
0000845877
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number
of Securitizer)
(Central Index Key Number of Securitizer)
Stephen P. Mullery, General Counsel, (202) 872-7700

(Name and telephone number, including area code,
of the person to contact in connection with this filing)
Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to
Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1) [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to
Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i) [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to
Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii) [X]

[ ]
Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2)


1 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, as securitizer, is filing this Form ABS-15G in respect of all agricultural mortgage-backed securities sponsored and guaranteed by it and outstanding during the reporting period, including agricultural mortgage-backed securities issued by its affiliated depositor, Farmer Mac Mortgage Securities Corporation, a Delaware corporation (Commission File Number 333-80805; Central Index Key Number 0001017527).





SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION
By:
/s/ Stephen P. Mullery
Name:
Stephen P. Mullery
Title:
Executive Vice President - General Counsel
Dated:
February 21, 2020



Disclaimer

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 22:53:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTG
05:54pFEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : SEC Filing - ABS-15G
PU
02/18FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Y..
PU
01/22FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac Announces LaJuana S. Wilcher as Board..
PU
2019FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac Appoints Daniel L. Shaw to Board of D..
PU
2019FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPOR : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac Names Aparna Ramesh as EVP – Ch..
PU
2019FARMER MAC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Result..
PU
2019FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Farmer Mac to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fa..
PU
2019FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 189 M
EBIT 2019 134 M
Net income 2019 86,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 8,98x
P/E ratio 2020 7,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,78x
Capitalization 766 M
Chart FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 87,00  $
Last Close Price 72,31  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford T. Nordholm President & Chief Executive Officer
LaJuana S. Wilcher Chairman
Matthew Histand Director-Operations
Aparna Ramesh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Mario Morais Vice President-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION-12.84%766
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED0.14%5 562
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 434
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED12.17%4 856
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.19.48%4 361
REC LIMITED-2.20%3 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group