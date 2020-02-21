Federal Agricultural Mortgage : SEC Filing - ABS-15G

Document









UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM ABS-15G

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER

REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

[X] Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2020

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION1

(Exact Name of Securitizer as Specified in Charter)





Federally chartered instrumentality of the United States 001-14951 0000845877 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number of Securitizer) (Central Index Key Number of Securitizer)

Stephen P. Mullery, General Counsel, (202) 872-7700





Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to

Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii) [X]





1 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, as securitizer, is filing this Form ABS-15G in respect of all agricultural mortgage-backed securities sponsored and guaranteed by it and outstanding during the reporting period, including agricultural mortgage-backed securities issued by its affiliated depositor, Farmer Mac Mortgage Securities Corporation, a Delaware corporation (Commission File Number 333-80805; Central Index Key Number 0001017527).





















SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION By: /s/ Stephen P. Mullery Name: Stephen P. Mullery Title: Executive Vice President - General Counsel Dated: February 21, 2020











