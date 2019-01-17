Log in
FEDERAL BANK LTD (FEDERALBNK)
91.2 INR   +0.22%
Federal Bank : Press Release - Q3 Results - FY 2018-19

01/17/2019 | 03:39am EST

Marketing Department ______________________________________________________________________________

January 17, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Federal Bank Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334 Crores, Grows 28% Y-o-Y

Federal Bank announced the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2018. The major highlights of the results on a Y-o-Y basis are as follows:

  • Operating profit up by 26.08%

  • CASA records a growth of 23.62%

  • Advances grow by 24.61%

  • Core retail and corporate advances grow 31% each

  • Other income grows 51.14%

WORKING RESULTS AT A GLANCE

(Rs. in Crore)

Particulars

Q3

Q3

% y-o-y growth

2018-19

2017-18

Net Profit

333.63

260.01

28.31%

Operating Profit

707.83

561.40

26.08%

Net Interest Income

1077.29

950.00

13.40%

Net Total Income

1422.84

1178.63

20.72%

Q3FY18 Vs Q3FY19

  • Retail Advances including Agri Advances registered a growth of 22.99% to reach Rs. 40343.00 Cr

  • CASA increased to Rs. 41172.41 from Rs. 33304.30 Cr registering a growth of 23.62%

  • Net Advances grew 24.25% to reach Rs. 105550.12 Cr

  • NRE Deposits grew by 21.55% to reach Rs.47930.07 Cr

  • Agri Advances grew by 21.03% to reach Rs.10617.00 Cr

  • The Net worth of the Bank reached Rs.12815.13 Cr

  • Book Value per share increased to Rs. 64.60 from Rs. 60.80.

Balance Sheet

The Total Business of the Bank grew 23.46% Y-o-Y from Rs.185490.17 Cr as on 31st December 2017 to Rs.229007.49 Cr as on 31st December 2018. While Total Deposits reached Rs.123457.36 Cr from Rs.100537.10 Cr, Net Advances grew 24.25% to reach Rs. 105550.12 Cr.

NRE Deposits of the Bank grew by 21.55% to reach Rs. 47930.07 Cr as on 31st Dec 2018. CASA increased to Rs. 41172.41 Cr from Rs. 33304.30 Cr.

On the Asset side, Retail Advances including Agri Advances registered a Y-o-Y growth of 22.99% to reach Rs.40343.49 Cr as on 31st Dec 2018. Business Banking advances grew by 19.54% to reach Rs. 8906.38 Cr. Commercial Banking registered a growth of 11.28% to reach Rs. 11253.00 Cr. Corporate and Institutional advances reached Rs. 46562.84 Cr with a growth of 30.95%.

Operating Profit & Net Profit

The Operating Profit of the Bank increased by 26.08% to reach Rs.707.83 Cr as on 31st Dec 2018. Net Profit increased by 28.31% to reach Rs.333.63 Cr. for the quarter ended 31st Dec 2018.

Margins

The Bank earned a Net Interest Income of Rs.1077.29 Cr for the quarter. The Net Interest Margin of the Bank as on 31st December 2018 stood at 3.17%.

Asset Quality

The Gross NPA and Net NPA of the Bank as at the end of the Quarter stood at Rs.3361.23 Cr and Rs. 1817.32 Cr respectively. Gross NPA as a percentage stood at 3.14% and Net NPA as a percentage stood at 1.72%. The Provision Coverage Ratio (including technical write-offs) is 64.20%.

NET WORTH & CAPITAL ADEQUACY

The Net worth of the bank increased from Rs.11955.18 Cr as on 31st December 2017 to Rs.12815.13 Cr as on 31st December 2018. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of the Bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines stood at 12.97% as at the end of the quarter.

Footprint

The Bank has 1251 branches and 1669 ATMs as on 31st December 2018.

Awards

  • Skoch Award in Banking and Finance (Gold category) for 'Federal Bank cross border remittance solution' 2018

  • Skoch order - of - merit award for 'Open Banking API' for qualifying among top banking and finance projects in India

  • Federal Bank adjudged as the winner of 'best use of blockchain technology' at Drivers of Digital awards 2018

MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS (Standalone nos.)

(Rs. in Crore)

Business Figures

As on 31.12.2018

As on 31.12.2017

Growth (%)

Total Deposits

123457.36

100537.10

22.80%

CASA

41172.41

33304.30

23.62%

Net Advances

105550.12

84953.08

24.25%

Retail Advances including Agri

40343.49

32803.84

22.99 %

Business Banking Advances

8906.38

7449.88

19.55%

Commercial Banking Advances

11253.00

10112.40

11.28%

Corporate and Institutional Banking Advances

46563.84

35556.52

30.95%

Capital

Equity Capital

396.78

393.27

Net Worth

12815.13

11955.18

7.19%

Capital Adequacy (%)

12.97%

14.41%

Tier I (%)

12.44%

13.84%

Tier II (%)

0.53%

0.57%

RAJANARAYANAN N

Vice President

Ph- 9605002412, E-mail: rajanarayanan@federalbank.co.in

A presentation for investors is being placed separately on our Bank's website: www.federalbank.co.in

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ashutosh Khajuria, Executive Director & CFO

Tel: +91-484-2634006, e-mail: akhajuria@federalbank.co.in

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 08:38:01 UTC
