Unemployment Claims Keep Piling Up in Tri-State Area -- Update

By Kate King

Nearly 300,000 people filed for unemployment in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut last week as the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.

In New York, where about 200,000 people filed claims in the week that ended May 9, more than $7.4 billion in unemployment benefits have been paid out since the beginning of March, Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. The state has processed more than 1.7 million applications, including more than 330,000 applications from freelance and contract workers, who are newly eligible for unemployment under a federal law passed in late March.

Many are still waiting for benefits as labor departments in New York and other states have struggled to process the influx of claims. Antoinette Cioffi, of Plainview, N.Y., was furloughed from her job at a footwear company on March 20 and spent seven weeks trying to get through to the Labor Department -- by phone, email and fax -- to finalize her unemployment claim.

Ms. Cioffi, 54 years old, said she finally got through to a claims specialist earlier this week and was able to get her benefits Wednesday. She is relieved she won't have to spend her days working her way through the department's lengthy automated phone-menu system and can instead start looking for a new job.

"To even get to where it says 'you need to speak to a claims specialist' is a five-minute process," Ms. Cioffi said. "If they could cut that down, that would help a lot of people."

Ms. Reardon said she doesn't know how big New York's backlog of unprocessed claims is. She compared it to "trying to measure the ocean -- a new tide of claims comes in, and a tide of old claims gets approved and paid out."

But the commissioner said during a conference call with reporters that she understands New Yorkers are struggling while waiting for the benefits and that payouts will be backdated to the date of lost employment. "For the people who have not received their benefits yet, hang on; we're getting to you," Ms. Reardon said.

In New Jersey, nearly 70,000 unemployment claims were filed last week, according to its Labor Department. More than 1 million people have filed since mid-March, and the state has paid out $2.7 billion in benefits since the pandemic began.

In Connecticut, nearly 30,000 people filed for unemployment last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor released a report that said 298,680 people filed for unemployment in Connecticut last week.

"It was a mistake that we noticed when the report came out and was published," said Danté Bartolomeo, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor. "We've corrected that with them."

Nearly 3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits nationwide last week, bringing the total number of claims over the last two months to 36.5 million.

Write to Kate King at Kate.King@wsj.com