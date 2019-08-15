Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Choose Your Term

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

Are you ready to take the plunge into homeownership? If so, it's time to start thinking about which mortgage option is best for you.

You'll want to start by working closely with your lender to explore which loan options align with your homeownership and financial goals. With many different mortgage products available, there is no 'one size fits all'. Many borrowers don't realize that shopping around for the best product, term and rate could potentially save them thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

The Fixed-Rate Mortgage

Let's consider today's most commonly selected loan- the fixed-rate mortgage. A fixed-rate mortgage locks your interest rate in for the life of the loan. Think 'fixed'. The primary benefit of an fixed-rate mortgage is inflation protection, meaning that if mortgage rates increase in the future, your mortgage rate will not change.

And while mortgage rates are often top of mind when shopping for mortgage, another important factor to consider when is the length, or term, of the loan. Let's compare two of the most popular fixed-rate mortgage options- the 15-year and 30-year- to see how the term may impact your loan.

30-Year Term

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the product of choice for nearly 90% of today's homeowners.

A longer mortgage term (30 years) provides affordability, stability and flexibility and is generally characterized by:

  • A lower monthly payment
  • A higher interest rate compared to shorter term loans
  • More total interest paid over the life of the loan

15-Year Term

With a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage you're paying back the loan in half the time of the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, so your monthly payments will be higher. The advantage of the 15-year term is that you can build equity much faster than with a 30-year mortgage and your total costs over time will be lower. Generally, a shorter mortgage term is characterized by:

  • A higher monthly payment
  • A lower interest rate
  • Less total interest paid over the life of the loan

Again, 30- and 15-year terms are the most popular, but they're not the only mortgage options. No matter what term you choose, whether it's 10-, 15-, 20- or 30-years, a fixed-rate mortgage guarantees that your monthly mortgage payment will remain the same for the entire term of the loan. Although, it's important to note that your taxes and insurance can change over time.

In addition to talking with your lender, consider discussing your mortgage options with a HUD-certified housing counselor. You can use our fixed-rate mortgage calculator to estimate your total monthly payment adjusting for term and interest rate.

For more information on buying a home, be sure to visit My Home by Freddie Mac®.

  • Feedback

    Have a comment or question about this post? Email us to let us know what's on your mind.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 19:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
03:42pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Choose Your Term
PU
12:44pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : US long-term mortgage rates stay near historic lows
AQ
10:01aMortgage Rates Remain Near Historical Lows
GL
08/14Freddie Mac Prices $768 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F66
GL
08/14FITCH RTGS : Fannie/Freddie Ratings Likely Unaffected by GSE Reform Plan
AQ
08/13Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores--5th Update
DJ
08/13Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores--3rd Update
DJ
08/13Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores--2nd Update
DJ
08/13Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores
DJ
08/13Fannie, Freddie to Consider Alternatives to FICO Scores Under New Rule
DJ
More news
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP7 023
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.29.55%6 892
BOC AVIATION LTD11.85%5 762
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 073
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD11.84%4 848
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-12.18%4 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group