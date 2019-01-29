Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT Pursuant To Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 26, 2019

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Freddie Mac

Federally chartered corporation 001-34139 52-0904874 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 8200 Jones Branch Drive McLean, Virginia 22102-3110 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (703) 903-2000

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions ( see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 26, 2019, Thomas M. Goldstein notified Freddie Mac (formally known as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation) of his resignation from Freddie Mac's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately, to focus on his health and family. Mr. Goldstein initially joined the Board of Directors in October 2014 and was most recently re-elected on February 13, 2018 by written consent of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Freddie Mac's Conservator.

A copy of the press release issued by Freddie Mac on January 29, 2019 regarding Mr. Goldstein is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On January 29, 2019, Freddie Mac announced that Sara Mathew has been appointed to become non-executive chair of the Board. Ms. Mathew will succeed Christopher S. Lynch, who will retire, both as Board chair and as a Director, in February as required by the company's ten-year limit for Board tenure.

A copy of the press release issued by Freddie Mac on January 29, 2019 regarding Ms. Mathew is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The exhibits listed in the Exhibit Index below are being filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit 99.1 Press Release, dated January 29, 2019, issued by Freddie Mac regarding Mr. Goldstein 99.2 Press Release, dated January 29, 2019, issued by Freddie Mac regarding Ms. Mathew

Freddie Mac Form 8-K

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION

By: /s/ Donald H. Layton

Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer

Date: January 29, 2019

Freddie Mac Form 8-K

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 29, 2019

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon 703-903-3861

Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

Freddie Mac Announces Resignation of

Thomas M. Goldstein from Board of Directors

McLean, Va. - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that Thomas M. Goldstein has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective immediately, to focus on his health and family.

"Tom has provided many years of dedicated service to Freddie Mac's Board of Directors, and we thank him for all his contributions to the transformation of our company," said Donald H. Layton, Freddie Mac chief executive officer. "It has been a great pleasure to work closely with Tom throughout his tenure, and we wish him and his family all the best."

Mr. Goldstein joined the Freddie Mac Board of Directors in October 2014 after a distinguished career in the financial services industry that included senior leadership roles at Allstate Corporation, The GRG Group LLC, Madison Dearborn Partners and LaSalle Bank. He is also a director of Kemper Corporation.

"My tenure on Freddie Mac's Board has been extraordinarily positive," Mr. Goldstein said. "The vision, strategy and achievements of Freddie Mac's management team give me great pride in the company's successes and great optimism for its bright future."

"On behalf of Freddie Mac's Board, I would like to express our appreciation for Tom's service and his instrumental role in improving our company," said Christopher S. Lynch, chairman of Freddie Mac's Board of Directors. "We will greatly miss his thoughtful leadership and counsel. We wish him and his family the best."

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 29, 2019

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon 703-903-3861

Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

Sara Mathew Elected Non-Executive Chair of Freddie Mac

McLean, Va. - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that Sara Mathew, currently chair of its Board's Audit Committee, has been elected to become non-executive chair of its Board of Directors. Mathew is to succeed Christopher S. Lynch, who will retire, both as Board chair and as a Director, in February as required by the company's ten-year limit for Board tenure.

Mathew joined the Freddie Mac Board in 2013, and most recently served as a member of the Executive and Nominating & Governance Committees in addition to chairing the Audit Committee.

"Sara's long and distinguished career as an executive leader in the financial services industry and her deep knowledge of Freddie Mac's operations make her uniquely qualified to serve as the next Board chair. The Board will benefit tremendously from her experience and insights," said Lynch.

A longtime corporate executive with global financial and management experience, Mathew retired as chair and chief executive officer of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation in 2013. In 12 years with the company, she had also served as president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Dun & Bradstreet, Mathew served in finance and management positions at The Procter & Gamble Corporation. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Campbell Soup Company, Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Lynch joined Freddie Mac's Board in December 2008 and has served as non-executive chair since 2011.

"Chris Lynch came to Freddie Mac just after we entered government conservatorship-at a very difficult time for the company and the housing market. In the decade that followed, and particularly after becoming Board Chair in 2011, he was a tireless advocate for implementing board governance best practices and engaging with