Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

☒
Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2).
Central Index Key Number of depositor: 0001026214
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (as issuer of the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-082) and FREMF 2018-K82 Mortgage Trust
Central Index Key Number of issuing entity (if applicable): 0001026214
Robert Koontz (703) 903-2000
PART II: FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE REPORTS
Item 2.01 Findings and Conclusions of a Third Party Due Diligence Report Obtained by the Issuer
See Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated October 16, 2018, of Ernst & Young LLP, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
Date: October 16, 2018
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Depositor with respect to the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-082, and as Securitizer with respect to the FREMF 2018-K82 Mortgage TrustBy: /s/ Robert Koontz
Name: Robert Koontz
Title: Senior Vice President - Multifamily Capital Markets
Exhibit 99.1
Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated October 16, 2018, of Ernst & Young LLP.
Exhibit 99.1
Freddie Mac
Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) Series K-082
FREMF 2018-K82 Mortgage Trust
Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-K82
Report to:
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
Banc of America Merrill Lynch Commercial Mortgage Inc. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
16 October 2018