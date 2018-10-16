Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

Log in
10/16/2018 | 08:18pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM ABS-15G

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:

  • Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period _________ to __________.

    Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): ___________

    Commission File Number of securitizer: ___________

    Central Index Key Number of securitizer: ___________

(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1):

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i):

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii):

Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2).

Central Index Key Number of depositor: 0001026214

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (as issuer of the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-082) and FREMF 2018-K82 Mortgage Trust

(Exact name of issuing entity as specified in its charter)

Central Index Key Number of issuing entity (if applicable): 0001026214

Central Index Key Number of underwriter (if applicable): ___________

Robert Koontz (703) 903-2000

(Name and telephone number, including area code,

of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT

PART I: REPRESENTATION AND WARRANTY INFORMATION

N/A

PART II: FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE REPORTS

Item 2.01 Findings and Conclusions of a Third Party Due Diligence Report Obtained by the Issuer

See Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated October 16, 2018, of Ernst & Young LLP, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: October 16, 2018

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Depositor with respect to the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-082, and as Securitizer with respect to the FREMF 2018-K82 Mortgage TrustBy: /s/ Robert Koontz

Name: Robert Koontz

Title: Senior Vice President - Multifamily Capital Markets

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit 99.1

Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated October 16, 2018, of Ernst & Young LLP.

Exhibit 99.1

Freddie Mac

Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) Series K-082

FREMF 2018-K82 Mortgage Trust

Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-K82

Report to:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

Banc of America Merrill Lynch Commercial Mortgage Inc. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

16 October 2018

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 18:17:04 UTC
