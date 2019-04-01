Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

Log in
04/01/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM ABS-15G

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER

REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:

[_] Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period _________ to __________.

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): ___________

Commission File Number of securitizer: ___________

Central Index Key Number of securitizer: ___________

(Name and telephone number, including area code,

of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1): [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i): [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii): [_]

[X] Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2). Central Index Key Number of depositor: 0001026214

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (as issuer of the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-734) and FREMF 2019-K734 Mortgage

Trust

(Exact name of issuing entity as specified in its charter)

Central Index Key Number of issuing entity (if applicable): 0001026214

Central Index Key Number of underwriter (if applicable): ___________

Robert Koontz (703) 903-2000

(Name and telephone number, including area code,

of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT

PART I: REPRESENTATION AND WARRANTY INFORMATION

N/A

PART II: FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE REPORTS

Item 2.01 Findings and Conclusions of a Third Party Due Diligence Report Obtained by the Issuer

See Independent Accountants' Report on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated April 1, 2019, of Deloitte & Touche LLP, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned

hereunto duly authorized.

Date: April 1, 2019Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Depositor with respect to the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-734, and as Securitizer with respect to the FREMF 2019-K734 Mortgage Trust

By: /s/ Robert Koontz

Name: Robert Koontz

Title: Senior Vice President - Multifamily Capital Markets

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit 99.1Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated April 1, 2019, of Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Exhibit 99.1

Deloitte & Touche LLP

Suite 400

Harborside Plaza 10 Jersey City, NJ 07311

USA

Tel: +1 212 937 8200

Fax: +1 212 937 8298

www.deloitte.com

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

1551 Park Run Drive

McLean, Virginia 22102

Independent Accountants' Report

on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures

We have performed the procedures described below, which were agreed to by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac" or the "Company") and

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (collectively, the "Other Specified Parties" and, together with Freddie Mac, the "Specified Parties"), relating to the proposed offering of certain classes of GS Mortgage Securities Corporation II Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-K734and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-734.

The information provided to us, including the information set forth in the Data File (as defined below), is the responsibility of the Company. The sufficiency of these procedures is solely the responsibility of the Specified Parties of this report. Consequently, we make no representations regarding the sufficiency of the procedures described below either for the purpose for which this report has been requested or for any other purpose.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein are used with the meanings as described in "The Bond Market Association's Standard Formulas for the Analysis of Mortgage-Backed Securities and Other Related Securities."

Procedures and Findings

On March 29, 2019, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with a computer generated mortgage loan data file and related record layout (the "Data File") containing 52 mortgage loans that are secured by 52 mortgaged properties (the "Mortgage Assets").

From February 24, 2019 through March 29, 2019, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with certain Source Documents (as defined in the attached Appendix

A) related to the Mortgage Assets. We were not requested to perform, and we did not perform, any procedures with respect to the preparation or verification of any of the information set forth on the Source Documents and we make no representations concerning the accuracy or completeness of any of the information contained therein. In certain instances, our procedures were performed using data imaged facsimiles or photocopies of the Source Documents. In addition, we make no representations as to whether the Source Documents are comprehensive or valid instruments or reflect the current prevailing terms with respect to the corresponding Mortgage Assets.

Member of

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 18:36:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
