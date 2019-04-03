Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

See Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated April 2, 2019 of Deloitte & Touche LLP, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 2.01 Findings and Conclusions of a Third Party Due Diligence Report Obtained by the Issuer

as Depositor with respect to the Multifamily M Certificates, Series M-050

Deloitte & Touche LLP Suite 400 Harborside Plaza 10 Jersey City, NJ 07311 USA Tel: +1 212 937 8200 Fax: +1 212 937 8298 www.deloitte.com

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

8100 Jones Branch Drive

McLean, Virginia 22102

Independent Accountants' Report

on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures

We have performed the procedures described below, which were agreed to by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac" or the

"Company") and California Community Reinvestment Corporation ("CCRC") and Wells Fargo Securities LLC (together with Freddie Mac and CCRC, the "Specified Parties"), relating to the proposed offering of certain classes of Freddie Mac Multifamily M Certificates, Series M-050.

The information provided to us, including the information set forth in the Data File (as defined below), is the responsibility of the Company. The sufficiency

of these procedures is solely the responsibility of the Specified Parties of this report. Consequently, we make no representations regarding the sufficiency of

the procedures described below either for the purpose for which this report has been requested or for any other purpose.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein are used with the meanings as described in "The Bond Market Association's Standard Formulas for the Analysis of Mortgage-Backed Securities and Other Related Securities."

Procedures and Findings

On April 1, 2019, representatives of CCRC, on behalf of the Company, provided us with a computer generated data file and related record layout (the "Data File") containing 31 bonds and notes issued by state and local governmental entities that are secured by 31 mortgaged properties (the "Assets").

From February 14, 2019 through March 29, 2019, representatives of CCRC, on behalf of the Company, provided us with certain Source Documents (as

defined in the attached Appendix A) related to the Assets. We were not requested to perform, and we did not perform, any procedures with respect to the

preparation or verification of any of the information set forth on the Source Documents and we make no representations concerning the accuracy or

completeness of any of the information contained therein. In certain instances, our procedures were performed using data imaged facsimiles or photocopies

of the Source Documents. In addition, we make no representations as to whether the Source Documents are comprehensive or valid instruments or reflect

the current prevailing terms with respect to the corresponding Assets.