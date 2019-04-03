Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM ABS-15G
ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER
REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:
[_] Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period _________ to __________.
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): ___________
Commission File Number of securitizer: ___________
Central Index Key Number of securitizer: ___________
(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this filing)
Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1): [_]Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i): [_]Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii): [_][X] Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2).
Central Index Key Number of depositor: 0001026214
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (as issuer of the Multifamily M Certificates, Series M-050)
(Exact name of issuing entity as specified in its charter)
Central Index Key Number of issuing entity (if applicable): 0001026214 Central Index Key Number of underwriter (if applicable): ___________
Robert Koontz (703) 903-2000
(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this filing)
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT
PART I: REPRESENTATION AND WARRANTY INFORMATION
N/A
PART II: FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE REPORTS
Item 2.01 Findings and Conclusions of a Third Party Due Diligence Report Obtained by the Issuer
See Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated April 2, 2019 of Deloitte & Touche LLP, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
By: /s/ Robert Koontz
Name: Robert Koontz
Title: Senior Vice President - Multifamily Capital Markets
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit 99.1 Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated April 2, 2019 of Deloitte & Touche LLP.
Exhibit 99.1
Deloitte & Touche LLP
Suite 400
Harborside Plaza 10
Jersey City, NJ 07311
USA
Tel: +1 212 937 8200
Fax: +1 212 937 8298
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
8100 Jones Branch Drive
McLean, Virginia 22102
Independent Accountants' Report
on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures
We have performed the procedures described below, which were agreed to by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac" or the
"Company") and California Community Reinvestment Corporation ("CCRC") and Wells Fargo Securities LLC (together with Freddie Mac and CCRC, the "Specified Parties"), relating to the proposed offering of certain classes of Freddie Mac Multifamily M Certificates, Series M-050.
The information provided to us, including the information set forth in the Data File (as defined below), is the responsibility of the Company. The sufficiency
of these procedures is solely the responsibility of the Specified Parties of this report. Consequently, we make no representations regarding the sufficiency of
the procedures described below either for the purpose for which this report has been requested or for any other purpose.
Capitalized terms used but not defined herein are used with the meanings as described in "The Bond Market Association's Standard Formulas for the Analysis of Mortgage-Backed Securities and Other Related Securities."
Procedures and Findings
On April 1, 2019, representatives of CCRC, on behalf of the Company, provided us with a computer generated data file and related record layout (the "Data File") containing 31 bonds and notes issued by state and local governmental entities that are secured by 31 mortgaged properties (the "Assets").
From February 14, 2019 through March 29, 2019, representatives of CCRC, on behalf of the Company, provided us with certain Source Documents (as
defined in the attached Appendix A) related to the Assets. We were not requested to perform, and we did not perform, any procedures with respect to the
preparation or verification of any of the information set forth on the Source Documents and we make no representations concerning the accuracy or
completeness of any of the information contained therein. In certain instances, our procedures were performed using data imaged facsimiles or photocopies
of the Source Documents. In addition, we make no representations as to whether the Source Documents are comprehensive or valid instruments or reflect
the current prevailing terms with respect to the corresponding Assets.
