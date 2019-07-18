Log in
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
News 
News

Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Freddie Mac's Chief Client Officer Christina K. Boyle Honored with 2019 Leadership Award from the Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem

0
07/18/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

McLean, Va. - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that Christina K. Boyle, chief client officer for its Single-Family business, has received a 2019 Leadership Award from the Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB). Ms. Boyle was recognized as a corporate leader for her exceptional leadership and contributions to the housing and mortgage industry.

'I cannot overstate the remarkable impact of Chris Boyle's leadership, not only with Single-Family clients but also with our amazing Freddie Mac team,' said David B. Lowman, executive vice president of the Freddie Mac Single-Family business. 'She truly is an inspirational and motivational leader within the entire industry.'

The NAWRB Leadership Award salutes women leaders in the housing ecosystem who are utilizing their expertise and passion to break glass ceilings in the corporate world and facilitate the growth of their local communities. 'Chris's commitment and dedication to help women professionals in the housing and mortgage industry reach their full potential is truly an inspiration to all of us,' added Lowman.

Ms. Boyle, a veteran of more than 30 years in the mortgage industry, joined Freddie Mac in 1990 and has held a variety of key leadership roles in client management since then. Prior to Freddie Mac, she held leadership positions in Capital Markets, Sourcing and Sourcing Strategy, Operations and IT with NBD, Carteret S&L, and Goldome Bank.

Ms. Boyle will be honored on August 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif., at the NAWRB Annual Gala.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:39:07 UTC
