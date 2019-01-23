Federal Home Loan Mortgage : How KonMari Can Help Homeowners

Marie Kondo fever is taking hold of America. The bestselling author and inventor of the KonMari method of tidying up has become a cultural phenomenon with the arrival of her Netflix show, 'Tidying up with Marie Kondo.' The KonMari effect can be seen in consignment shops across the country as people declutter their homes of items that don't 'spark joy. '

But can this wave of minimalist living help you sell your home? According to Realtor.com, first impressions matter. And nothing gives a better first impression than a decluttered house. So, if you're looking to prepare your house to be staged, packing to move, or simply looking to make better use of the space you already have, here are some tips inspired by Kondo that are sure to help.

What's the KonMari Method? According to Kondo's website, rather than cleaning room by room, you should sort by category and assign each item sentimentality. She says that if you properly simplify and organize your home once, you'll never have to do it again.

Make an exit plan Before you begin to declutter your home, plan where the items you remove will go. Research donation centers, disposal sites, and consignment shops and categorize your giveaways. Things that are no longer in condition to be reused should be disposed of or recycled properly. Store likes with likes If you are moving, this will save you hours of packing and unpacking time. Storing your items in this manner will help you see how much you have, assisting both in the purge process and preventing you from over-buying in the future. Cancel impending clutter Selling your home and moving is the perfect time to evaluate current subscriptions. Cancel those items that stack up before you get around to using them. You will save money and space. Also: if you don't want to see it, it's likely not something potential buyers want to see either. Not to mention, you probably won't want to bring it into your new home. Organization can still result in overbuying Being organized doesn't give you a pass on evaluating your possessions. Go through neatly folded drawers and systematized cabinets. If you find yourself gravitating towards 'the good pan' when you cook, consider getting rid of the pans you never use. Take inventory of your home and be conscious of what you use. The more items you purge, the less you must move when you sell.

Remember, tidying up isn't about getting rid of stuff. It is about creating an environment that sparks joy and improves your quality of life. To learn more about taking care of your home, visit My Home by Freddie Mac®.