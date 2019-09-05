Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal Home Loan Mortgage : U.S. Treasury calls for recapitalizing Fannie, Freddie in long-awaited overhaul plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fannie Mae in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said the government should draw up a plan to begin recapitalizing mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, while calling on Congress to pen comprehensive housing reform that would allow the pair to be safely freed from government control.

The Treasury's plan, released in a 53-page report, marks the first major effort to jump-start housing finance reform in Washington after a 2012 bid by the Obama administration fell flat. But by failing to commit to concrete timelines, and leaning on Congress to do the heavy lifting, the report may disappoint many investors hoping for a speedy overhaul of Fannie and Freddie.

Investors had been hoping the Treasury, in a bid to bolster Fannie and Freddie's capital reserves, would give them the green light to start retaining the majority of their earnings. Instead, the report takes a cautious tone, recommending only that the government "consider permitting" them to retain more than the $3 billion in capital currently allowed.

On Thursday, a senior Treasury official stressed the need to rebuild Fannie and Freddie's capital, but said a specific plan would still need to be carefully negotiated with the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees the mortgage giants.

The Treasury hopes that parallel to negotiating a capital plan with the FHFA, Congress will be spurred to take up broader housing reforms in coming months. Most importantly, it called for Congress to create an explicit guarantee for the companies' mortgage-backed securities, although Washington housing lobbyists see such action as unlikely in the near term.

If Congress fails to create a new guarantee, the Treasury said it would use its existing investment in the companies to continue to provide a backstop, signaling it may be prepared to stand behind the companies indefinitely.

"The Trump administration is committed to promoting much needed reforms to the housing finance system that will protect taxpayers and help Americans who want to buy a home,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

Fannie and Freddie, which guarantee over half the nation's mortgages, have been in conservatorship since they were bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis and Washington has since struggled to devise a plan to get them back on their feet.

The Treasury holds warrants representing 80% of Fannie and Freddie’s common stock, as well as senior preferred stock. The preferred stock agreements guarantee Treasury a 10% dividend and allows it to sweep the firms' profits into its coffers. That arrangement has left Fannie and Freddie with just around $3 billion of capital each, leaving taxpayers exposed to future bailouts.

In March, President Donald Trump asked the Treasury to develop a plan for administrative and legislative reforms to define a limited role for the government in the housing finance system, enhance taxpayer protections against future bailouts, and promote competition in the housing finance system.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Michelle Price and Andrea Ricci)

By Pete Schroeder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP End-of-day quote.
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 1.71% 2.97 Delayed Quote.175.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
05:41pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Administration unveils plan to privatize ..
AQ
05:30pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : U.S. Treasury calls for recapitalizing Fannie, Fred..
RE
05:30pFANNIE, FREDDIE AND THE GOVERNMENT : it's complicated
RE
12:04pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Long-term mortgage rates dip; 30-year at 3-year low..
AQ
10:01aMortgage Rates Drop
GL
09/04FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Post Grad Renter's Guide Part 2
PU
09/04Investors with 'smoking gun' can sue banks for Fannie, Freddie bond rigging -..
RE
09/04FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : DBRS Assigns Provisional Ratings to Freddie Mac Str..
AQ
09/04FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : DBRS Assigns Provisional Ratings to FREMF 2019-K736..
AQ
09/03FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G
PU
More news
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP9 052
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.34.07%7 224
BOC AVIATION LTD18.11%5 994
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 392
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD14.17%4 779
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-8.93%4 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group