Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP (FMCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Federal Home Loan Mortgage : What Do You Think is More Affordable?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

If you've struggled to pay your rent recently, know that you're not alone. New research by Freddie Mac Multifamily reveals that a majority of renters - 66% - reported difficulty affording their rent at some point over the past two years. Even if you're feeling the squeeze of rising rents, you're also not likely to be looking to buy a home, as a whopping 78% of renters in our survey believe renting is more affordable than owning. That's up 11% from our last survey, conducted just six month ago.

Increased perceptions of affordability in renting versus owning was seen across all generations, but was more noticeable among Millennials (up 14%) - those that are expected to boost the housing market by becoming first-time homebuyers but are increasingly looking to stay put in rentals based on their pocketbook.

And if you're planning on staying put with your rental rather than buying, you're part of a growing trend. Over the last three years there has been a gradual increase in the number of renters who are not interested in buying, with 23% of renters reporting they have no interest in buying - up from 20% in February. Part of that has to do with affordability, but a consistent number of renters - 63% - continue to express their satisfaction with their rental experience. In fact, 58% of renters believe that renting is a good choice for them now, and do not have plans to buy a home at this time - up from 54% in February.

If you're a renter, are you happy with your situation or looking to take the plunge into homeownership? Learn more about what your fellow renters think in our 'Profile of Today's Renter.'

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
05:53pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : What Do You Think is More Affordable?
PU
04:50pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : US mortgage rates fall slightly; 30-year at 4.85 pe..
AQ
04:49pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : US mortgage rates fall slightly; 30-year at 4.85 pe..
AQ
04:01pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Mortgage Rates Take a Breather
AQ
10:29aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Struggling with Housing Costs, Renters Continue to ..
AQ
10/17Struggling with Housing Costs, Renters Continue to Find Affordability in Rent..
GL
10/17Freddie Mac Forgoes Issuing a Reference Notes Security on its October 17, 201..
GL
10/17FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Mortgage Rates Drive Declines in Apartment Investme..
AQ
10/16Year-to-Date STACR Issuance Reaches $6.3 Billion With $1 Billion HQA2 Deal
GL
10/16FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16Freddie prices $1B HQA2 deal, part of risk transfer program 
10/16Mortgage rates pressure Apartment Investment Market Index 
10/16Nomura to pay $480M to settle financial crisis-era claims 
10/15Freddie Mac upgrades Loan Advisor toolset for faster mortgage processing 
10/11U.S. mortgage rates jump to highest level in more than 7 years 
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -22%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP839
CITIC LTD1.06%42 397
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.1.03%7 754
ALD8.71%6 516
TOKYO CENTURY CORP20.00%6 078
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-8.22%4 976
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.