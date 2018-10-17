Log in
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Freddie Mac Forgoes Issuing a Reference Notes Security on its October 17, 2018 Announcement Date

10/17/2018

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it will forgo issuing a Reference Notes® security on its Oct. 17, 2018 announcement date.  The company’s Reference Notes calendar designates dates that it may use to announce the issuance of Reference Notes securities. 

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 15, 2018; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2017, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com
INVESTOR CONTACT: Sean Forde
571-382-4090

© GlobeNewswire 2018
