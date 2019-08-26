Log in
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for July 2019

08/26/2019

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it issued its Monthly Volume Summary for July 2019, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com  

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP8 698
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.28.74%6 849
BOC AVIATION LTD14.85%5 920
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 287
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD12.43%4 884
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-13.13%4 138
