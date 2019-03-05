Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-088

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:42pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-088 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about March 12, 2019.

K-088 Pricing

ClassPrincipal/Notional
Amount (mm)		Weighted
Average Life
(Years)		Spread
(bps)		CouponYieldDollar
Price
A-1$98.2506.92S + 503.4810%3.1406%$101.9967
A-2$1,080.6269.79S + 593.6900%3.3247%$102.9956
A-M$63.1869.87S + 663.7610%3.3975%$102.9970
X1$1,178.8769.32T + 1150.6528%3.8495%$4.4087
XAM$63.1869.87Non-Offered
X3$202.1979.79T + 2352.4243%5.0641%$18.3266

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
  • Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Bancroft Capital, LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
  • Rating Agencies: Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.

Related Links

The K-088 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2019-K88 Mortgage Trust (K-88 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-88 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-088 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2019; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2018, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The multifamily investors section of the company’s Web site at https://mf.freddiemac.com/investors/ will also be updated, from time to time, with any information on material developments or other events that may be important to investors, and we encourage investors to access this website on a regular basis for such updated information.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
703-918-5851 
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Robert Koontz
571-382-4082

Freddie Mac logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
01:42pFreddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-088
GL
03/04New Freddie Mac NEF LIHTC Fund Finances Supportive Housing for Displaced and ..
GL
03/01FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : The Tolls of Your Commute
PU
03/01FREDDIE MAC FEBRUARY FORECAST : Expect to See Modest Growth in Mortgage Market
AQ
02/28FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : US mortgage rates mostly held steady this week
AQ
02/28FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Sees Modest 2019 Mortgage-Market Growth
DJ
02/28FREDDIE MAC FEBRUARY FORECAST : Expect to See Modest Growth in Mortgage Market
GL
02/28Mortgage Rates Barely Move
GL
02/27FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Not Quite Over the Hill?
PU
02/14FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : US mortgage rates fall to 12-month low; 30-year at ..
AQ
More news
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -62%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP1 703
CITIC LTD-1.48%44 323
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.11.41%6 624
BOC AVIATION LTD15.88%6 016
ALD28.17%5 938
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED7.73%5 132
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.