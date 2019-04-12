Log in
Freddie Mac Prices $1.3 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-734

0
04/12/2019 | 04:51pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K-734 Certificates, which are expected to settle on or about April 18, 2019.

K-734 Pricing

ClassPrincipal/Notional
Amount (mm)		Weighted
Average Life
(Years)		Spread
(bps)		CouponYieldDollar
Price
A-1$79.4204.47S + 293.1390%2.6271%$102.0000
A-2$1,228.9326.57S + 483.2080%2.8551%$102.0000
A-M$68.0186.85S + 553.4350%2.9324%$103.0000
X1$1,308.3526.44T + 650.6483%3.0687%$3.8212
XAM$68.0186.85Non-Offered
X3$224.0616.94T + 1852.1708%4.2971%$12.7684

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman, Sachs and Co. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC  
  • Co-Managers: Academy Securities Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Nomura Securities International, Inc.
  • Rating Agencies: S&P Global Ratings and Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC

Related Links

The K-734 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2019-K734 Mortgage Trust (K-734 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-734 Trust will also issue class X2-A, X2-B, B, C, D and R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-734 Certificates. 

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2019; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2018, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
703-918-5851
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com 
INVESTOR CONTACT: Robert Koontz
571-382-4082

Freddie Mac logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
