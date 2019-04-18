Log in
Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise

04/18/2019 | 10:01am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that fixed mortgage rates rose for the third consecutive week.

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®
U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of April 18, 2019.


Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, says, “After dropping dramatically in late March, mortgage rates have modestly increased since then. While this week marks the third consecutive week of rises, purchase activity reached a nine-year high – indicative of a strong spring homebuying season.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.17 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending April 18, 2019, up from last week when it averaged 4.12 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.47 percent. 
  • 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.62 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.60 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.94 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.78 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.80 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.67 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nicole Flores
703-903-4068
Nicole_Flores@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97a91d25-b0f3-4923-bf4d-64d290f1332f

 

Freddie Mac logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
