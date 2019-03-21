Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mortgage Rates Move Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 10:01am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that mortgage rates dropped with the beginning of spring homebuying season.

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®
U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of March 21, 2019.


Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, says, “Mortgage rates have dipped quite dramatically since the start of the year and house prices continue to moderate, which should help on the homebuyer affordability front. The combination of improving affordability and more inventory than the last few spring selling seasons should lead to improved home sales demand.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.28 percent with an average 0.4 point for the week ending March 21, 2019, down from last week when it averaged 4.31 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.45 percent. 
  • 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.71 percent with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.76 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.91 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.84 percent with an average 0.3 point, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.68 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nicole Flores
703-903-4068
Nicole_Flores@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/835cf267-af68-428b-977d-037f12933bc5

Freddie Mac logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
10:01aMortgage Rates Move Lower
GL
08:46aDonald H. Layton to Retire as CEO of Freddie Mac; David M. Brickman Named as ..
GL
03/19FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Is There a Faster Way to Be Mortgage Free?
PU
03/16NORMALIZING THE ABNORMAL : U.S. Federal Reserve contemplating QE replay
AQ
03/15FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $562 Million Multi..
PU
03/15FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $562 Million Multi..
AQ
03/15FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Pinch Me! How it Pays to be Green
PU
03/15Freddie Mac Prices $1.4 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-089
GL
03/14FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Mortgage Rates Drop, Making Homebuying Less Costly
PU
03/14FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : KBRA Affirms All Classes of FREMF 2016-K53
AQ
More news
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -60%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP1 612
CITIC LTD-3.13%43 592
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.11.16%6 281
ALD24.71%5 987
BOC AVIATION LTD3.69%5 340
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 153
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.