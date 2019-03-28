Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mortgage Rates See Biggest One-Week Drop in a Decade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:02am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped 22 basis points.

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®
“U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of March 28, 2019.


Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, says, “The Federal Reserve’s concern about the prospects for slowing economic growth caused investor jitters to drive down mortgage rates by the largest amount in over ten years. Despite negative outlooks by some, the economy continues to churn out jobs, which is great for housing demand. We have recently seen home sales start to recover and with this week’s rate drop we expect a continued rise in purchase demand.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.06 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending March 28, 2019, down from last week when it averaged 4.28 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.40 percent. 
  • 15-year FRM this week averaged 3.57 percent with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.71 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.90 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.75 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.84 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.66 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nicole Flores
703-903-4068
Nicole_Flores@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28032ad7-1086-4794-b29d-feeeb6f6522c

Freddie Mac logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
10:02aMortgage Rates See Biggest One-Week Drop in a Decade
GL
08:36aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Exchanges Gold PCs for UMBS Mirror Cert..
AQ
03/27FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Trump calls for end of conservatorship of..
AQ
03/27FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Trump seeks to end government control of ..
AQ
03/27Freddie Mac Exchanges Gold PCs for UMBS Mirror Certificates in a Single Secur..
GL
03/27FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Policies for H..
AQ
03/26FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G
PU
03/25MONTHLY VOLUME SUMMARY : February 2019
PU
03/25Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for February 2019
GL
03/25Freddie Mac Prices First Fixed-Rate Tax-Exempt ML Certificates
GL
More news
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -63%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP1 775
CITIC LTD-5.60%42 470
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.14.12%6 447
ALD17.79%5 574
BOC AVIATION LTD3.95%5 354
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%5 096
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.