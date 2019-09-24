Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii): [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i): [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1): [_]

Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Exhibit 99.1

Deloitte & Touche LLP

Suite 400

Harborside Plaza 10

Jersey City, NJ 07311

USA

Tel: +1 212 937 8200

Fax: +1 212 937 8298

www.deloitte.com

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

1551 Park Run Drive

McLean, Virginia 22102

Independent Accountants' Report

on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures

We have performed the procedures described below, which were agreed to by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac" or the "Company") and Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (collectively, the "Other Specified Parties" and, together with Freddie Mac, the "Specified Parties"), relating to the proposed offering of certain classes of FREMF 2019-K98 Mortgage Trust Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-K98 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-098.

The information provided to us, including the information set forth in the Data File (as defined below), is the responsibility of the Company. The sufficiency of these procedures is solely the responsibility of the Specified Parties of this report. Consequently, we make no representations regarding the sufficiency of the procedures described below either for the purpose for which this report has been requested or for any other purpose.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein are used with the meanings as described in "The Bond Market Association's Standard Formulas for the Analysis of Mortgage-Backed Securities and Other Related Securities."

Procedures and Findings

On September 24, 2019, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with a computer generated mortgage loan data file and related record layout (the "Data File") containing 59 mortgage loans that are secured by 59 mortgaged properties (the "Mortgage Assets").

From August 23, 2019 through September 23, 2019, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with certain Source Documents (as defined in the attached Appendix A) related to the Mortgage Assets. We were not requested to perform, and we did not perform, any procedures with respect to the preparation or verification of any of the information set forth on the Source Documents and we make no representations concerning the accuracy or completeness of any of the information contained therein. In certain instances, our procedures were performed using data imaged facsimiles or photocopies of the Source Documents. In addition, we make no representations as to whether the Source Documents are comprehensive or valid instruments or reflect the current prevailing terms with respect to the corresponding Mortgage Assets.

Member of

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited