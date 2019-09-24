Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM ABS-15G
ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER
REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:
|
[_]
|
Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period _________ to __________.
|
|
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): ___________
|
|
Commission File Number of securitizer: ___________
|
|
Central Index Key Number of securitizer: ___________
|
|
|
|
(Name and telephone number, including area code,
|
|
of the person to contact in connection with this filing)
|
|
Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1): [_]
|
|
Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i): [_]
|
|
Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii): [_]
-
Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2). Central Index Key Number of depositor: 0001026214
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (as issuer of the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-098) and FREMF 2019-K98 Mortgage Trust
(Exact name of issuing entity as specified in its charter)
Central Index Key Number of issuing entity (if applicable): 0001026214
Central Index Key Number of underwriter (if applicable): ___________
Robert Koontz (703) 903-2000
(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this filing)
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT
PART I: REPRESENTATION AND WARRANTY INFORMATION
N/A
PART II: FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE REPORTS
Item 2.01 Findings and Conclusions of a Third Party Due Diligence Report Obtained by the Issuer
See Independent Accountants' Report on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated September 24, 2019, of Deloitte & Touche LLP, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
Date: September 24, 2019
|
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation,
|
|
as Depositor with respect to the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-
|
|
098, and as Securitizer with respect to the FREMF 2019-K98 Mortgage Trust
|
|
By: /s/ Robert Koontz
|
|
|
Name: Robert Koontz
|
|
|
|
Title: Senior Vice President - Multifamily Capital Markets
|
|
|
|
EXHIBIT INDEX
|
Exhibit 99.1
|
Independent Accountants' Report on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated September 24, 2019, of Deloitte & Touche LLP.
Exhibit 99.1
Deloitte & Touche LLP
Suite 400
Harborside Plaza 10
Jersey City, NJ 07311
USA
Tel: +1 212 937 8200
Fax: +1 212 937 8298
www.deloitte.com
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
1551 Park Run Drive
McLean, Virginia 22102
Independent Accountants' Report
on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures
We have performed the procedures described below, which were agreed to by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac" or the "Company") and Barclays Capital Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (collectively, the "Other Specified Parties" and, together with Freddie Mac, the "Specified Parties"), relating to the proposed offering of certain classes of FREMF 2019-K98 Mortgage Trust Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-K98 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-098.
The information provided to us, including the information set forth in the Data File (as defined below), is the responsibility of the Company. The sufficiency of these procedures is solely the responsibility of the Specified Parties of this report. Consequently, we make no representations regarding the sufficiency of the procedures described below either for the purpose for which this report has been requested or for any other purpose.
Capitalized terms used but not defined herein are used with the meanings as described in "The Bond Market Association's Standard Formulas for the Analysis of Mortgage-Backed Securities and Other Related Securities."
Procedures and Findings
On September 24, 2019, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with a computer generated mortgage loan data file and related record layout (the "Data File") containing 59 mortgage loans that are secured by 59 mortgaged properties (the "Mortgage Assets").
From August 23, 2019 through September 23, 2019, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with certain Source Documents (as defined in the attached Appendix A) related to the Mortgage Assets. We were not requested to perform, and we did not perform, any procedures with respect to the preparation or verification of any of the information set forth on the Source Documents and we make no representations concerning the accuracy or completeness of any of the information contained therein. In certain instances, our procedures were performed using data imaged facsimiles or photocopies of the Source Documents. In addition, we make no representations as to whether the Source Documents are comprehensive or valid instruments or reflect the current prevailing terms with respect to the corresponding Mortgage Assets.
Member of
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 21:07:03 UTC