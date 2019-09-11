Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Pumpkin Spice and Making Your Home Nice

Forget about spring cleaning, let's talk about fall fix-ups! As seasons change, so do your home's needs. While it is easy to get caught up in the excitement of the changing leaves, football games and pumpkin spice, remember this is also a great time to get started on the seasonal maintenance you need to do keep your home at its best.

Here's a seasonal checklist to help you get started.

Inside your home

Check the chimney and fireplace. If you have a fireplace, have your chimney cleaned and inspected by a professional. Remember to stock up on firewood and store it in a safe and dry place.

Now is a great time to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors, which should be changed twice a year. Test the generator.If you have an emergency generator for power outages test it to make sure everything is running smoothly.

Outside of your house

Inspect the landscaping. Be sure to regularly check trees for damaged limbs or branches that are hanging over your house, electrical wires or outbuildings. If you plant bulbs for spring, now's the time to get them in the ground in addition to cutting back bushes, shrubs and flowers as recommended.

As you're enjoying the last of this year's warm weather, take some time to prepare your home for the coming fall season. Preventative and energy efficient maintenance today will help you save money generally and on potentially expensive repairs down the road.

For more information about maintaining your home visit My Home by Freddie Mac®.