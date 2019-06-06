Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate Nears Two-Year Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate fell to 3.82 percent, the sixth consecutive weekly decline and its lowest level since September 2017.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, says, “While the drop in mortgage rates is a good opportunity for consumers to save on their mortgage payment, our research indicates that there can be a wide dispersion among mortgage rate offers. By shopping around and getting a single additional mortgage rate quote, a borrower can save an average of $1,500.”

“These low rates are also good news for current homeowners. With rates dipping below four percent, there are over $2 trillion of outstanding conforming conventional mortgages eligible to be refinanced – meaning the majority of what was originated in 2018 is now eligible,” he says.

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.82 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending June 6, 2019, down from last week when it averaged 3.99 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.54 percent. 
  • 15-year FRM averaged 3.28 percent with an average 0.5 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.46 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.01 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.52 percent with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.60 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.74 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:  
Nicole Flores
703-903-4068 
Nicole_Flores@FreddieMac.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/250ce228-ad20-4e9a-9d7f-ebc2e985947d

Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of June 6, 2019.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
10:01a30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate Nears Two-Year Low
GL
09:13aFreddie Mac Announces “All For Home” to Create New Understanding ..
GL
06/05FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Single Security Initiative Transforms the Nation's ..
PU
06/04FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G
PU
06/04FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Making Home Possible
PU
06/04Freddie Mac Settles $1.2 Billion SLST Securitization
GL
06/04FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : ABA-GSEs Launch Uniform Security
AQ
06/03FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Statement on Launch of New Uniform Mortgage-Backed ..
AQ
05/30FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year average b..
AQ
05/30Mortgage Rates Drop
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 703 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -258 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 1 983 M
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP-12.35%1 905
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.19.97%6 375
BOC AVIATION LTD11.59%5 800
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED20.77%4 870
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%4 838
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD6.80%4 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About