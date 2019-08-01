Log in
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - 02/26
1.54 USD   +8.45%
03:34pFAQ : Disaster Relief
PU
11:23aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Long-term mortgage rates flat to higher; 30-year at 3.75%
AQ
10:01aMortgage Rates Remain Flat
GL
FAQ: Disaster Relief

08/01/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

As the end of your forbearance period approaches, your mortgage company will work with you to determine the most appropriate option for which you are eligible, including:

Reinstatement - involving full repayment of the missed payments,

Repayment Plan - where you pay an additional amount with your monthly payment, eventually repaying the missed payments, or;

Loan Modification - where your missed payments are added into your mortgage balance, allowing for your repayment over a longer period of time without an increase in your monthly payment

These options allow you to re-establish your mortgage payments when your financial situation has stabilized. Please talk with your mortgage company about your best option about one-month before the end of your forbearance period.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 19:34:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
