FAQ: Disaster Relief

As the end of your forbearance period approaches, your mortgage company will work with you to determine the most appropriate option for which you are eligible, including:
Reinstatement - involving full repayment of the missed payments,
Repayment Plan - where you pay an additional amount with your monthly payment, eventually repaying the missed payments, or;
Loan Modification - where your missed payments are added into your mortgage balance, allowing for your repayment over a longer period of time without an increase in your monthly payment
These options allow you to re-establish your mortgage payments when your financial situation has stabilized. Please talk with your mortgage company about your best option about one-month before the end of your forbearance period.
