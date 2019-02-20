Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

Central Index Key Number of depositor: 0001026214

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (as issuer of the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-088) and FREMF 2019-K88 Mortgage Trust

(Exact name of issuing entity as specified in its charter)

Central Index Key Number of issuing entity (if applicable): 0001026214

Robert Koontz (703) 903-2000

PART I: REPRESENTATION AND WARRANTY INFORMATION

N/A

PART II: FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE REPORTS

Item 2.01 Findings and Conclusions of a Third Party Due Diligence Report Obtained by the Issuer

See Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated February 20, 2019, of Ernst & Young LLP, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Date: February 20, 2019

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Depositor with respect to the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-088, and as Securitizer with respect to the FREMF 2019-K88 Mortgage TrustBy: /s/ Robert Koontz

Name: Robert Koontz

Title: Senior Vice President - Multifamily Capital Markets

Exhibit 99.1

Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated February 20, 2019, of Ernst & Young LLP.

Exhibit 99.1

Freddie Mac

Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) Series K-088

FREMF 2019-K88 Mortgage Trust

Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-K88

Report To:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

Banc of America Merrill Lynch Commercial Mortgage Inc. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

20 February 2019