FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - 02/26
1.54 USD   +8.45%
04:30pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G
PU
07/03FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : The Independence of Owning a Home
PU
07/03Mortgage Rates Level Out
GL
Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

07/08/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM ABS-15G

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER

REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:

[_]

Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period _________ to __________.

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): ___________

Commission File Number of securitizer: ___________

Central Index Key Number of securitizer: ___________

(Name and telephone number, including area code,

of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1): [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i): [_]

Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii): [_]

  1. Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2). Central Index Key Number of depositor: 0001026214

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (as issuer of the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-735) and FREMF 2019-K735 Mortgage Trust

(Exact name of issuing entity as specified in its charter)

Central Index Key Number of issuing entity (if applicable): 0001026214

Central Index Key Number of underwriter (if applicable): ___________

Robert Koontz (703) 903-2000

(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this filing)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT

PART I: REPRESENTATION AND WARRANTY INFORMATION

N/A

PART II: FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE REPORTS

Item 2.01 Findings and Conclusions of a Third Party Due Diligence Report Obtained by the Issuer

See Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated July 8, 2019, of Ernst & Young LLP, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the reporting entity has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 8, 2019

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation,

as Depositor with respect to the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-735,

and as Securitizer with respect to the FREMF 2019-K735 Mortgage Trust

By: /s/ Robert Koontz

Name: Robert Koontz

Title: Senior Vice President - Multifamily Capital Markets

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit 99.1

Report of Independent Accountants on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures dated July 8, 2019, of Ernst & Young LLP.

Exhibit 99.1

Freddie Mac

Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs) Series K-735

FREMF 2019-K735 Mortgage Trust

Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-K735

Report To:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

8 July 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:27:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP-12.35%8 665
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.29.19%7 142
BOC AVIATION LTD13.82%5 901
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 602
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED22.26%5 048
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD13.98%4 815
