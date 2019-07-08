Federal Home Loan Mortgage : Filing Type ABS-15G

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM ABS-15G

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZER

REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15G

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Check the appropriate box to indicate the filing obligation to which this form is intended to satisfy:

[_] Rule 15Ga-1 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-1) for the reporting period _________ to __________. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): ___________ Commission File Number of securitizer: ___________ Central Index Key Number of securitizer: ___________ (Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this filing) Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the initial period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(1): [_] Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the quarterly period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(i): [_] Indicate by check mark whether the securitizer has no activity to report for the annual period pursuant to Rule 15Ga-1(c)(2)(ii): [_]

Rule 15Ga-2 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.15Ga-2). Central Index Key Number of depositor: 0001026214

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (as issuer of the Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-735) and FREMF 2019-K735 Mortgage Trust

(Exact name of issuing entity as specified in its charter)

Central Index Key Number of issuing entity (if applicable): 0001026214

Central Index Key Number of underwriter (if applicable): ___________

Robert Koontz (703) 903-2000

(Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this filing)