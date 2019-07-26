Log in
Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

07/26/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, to discuss the company’s results with the media.  The conference call will be concurrently webcast and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.

All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
