Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:38pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it issued its Monthly Volume Summary for January 2019, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities and other investments.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Freddie Mac logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
04:38pFreddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for January 2019
GL
01:28pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Inclusive Engagement at Freddie Mac
PU
07:51aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : KBRA Affirms All Classes of FREMF 2017-K62
AQ
02/22Freddie Mac Prices $732 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1510
GL
02/22FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : KBRA Affirms all Classes of FREMF 2018-K73
AQ
02/21FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Prices $979 Million Multifamily K-Deal,..
AQ
02/21PAPER CHASE : The Documents Involved in Renting
PU
02/21FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Mortgage Rates Head Even Lower
AQ
02/20FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G
PU
02/20FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Announces First SLST Deal of 2019
AQ
More news
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -64%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP-12.35%1 788
CITIC LTD-0.82%44 635
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.17.10%6 815
BOC AVIATION LTD18.28%6 095
ALD22.02%5 812
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED3.86%4 907
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.