Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for May 2019

0
06/25/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it issued its Monthly Volume Summary for May 2019, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 542 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -258 M
Debt 2019 2 161 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 172x
EV / Sales 2020 174x
Capitalization 1 716 M
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP-12.35%1 905
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.27.02%6 375
BOC AVIATION LTD11.85%5 800
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED22.64%4 870
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%4 838
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD13.01%4 390
