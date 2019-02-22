Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp    FMCC

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Freddie Mac Prices $732 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1510

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 02:48pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $732 million in K Certificates (K-1510 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about February 28, 2019.

K-1510 Pricing

ClassPrincipal/Notional Amount (mm)Weighted Average Life (Years)Spread (bps)CouponYieldDollar Price
A-1$46.0008.72S+663.5600%3.2872%$101.9969
A-2$262.00011.82S+703.7180%3.4108%$102.9961
A-3$424.68714.71S+783.7940%3.5381%$103.0000
X1$732.68713.30T+1650.4821%4.3545%$5.2731
X3$81.41014.90T+3003.4006%5.7372%$34.0798

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: Academy Securities Inc., Brean Capital, LLC, Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC

Related Links

The K-1510 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2019-K1510 Mortgage Trust (K-1510 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-1510 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, X2-B, B, C and R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-1510 Certificates. 

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2019; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2018, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The multifamily investors section of the company’s Web site at https://mf.freddiemac.com/investors/ will also be updated, from time to time, with any information on material developments or other events that may be important to investors, and we encourage investors to access this website on a regular basis for such updated information.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Paul Frommelt
703-903-3999
Paul_Frommelt@FreddieMac.com
INVESTOR CONTACT: Robert Koontz
571-382-4082

Freddie Mac logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE
02:48pFreddie Mac Prices $732 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1510
GL
09:04aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : KBRA Affirms all Classes of FREMF 2018-K73
AQ
02/21FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Prices $979 Million Multifamily K-Deal,..
AQ
02/21PAPER CHASE : The Documents Involved in Renting
PU
02/21FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Mortgage Rates Head Even Lower
AQ
02/20FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Filing Type ABS-15G
PU
02/20FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Announces First SLST Deal of 2019
AQ
02/20COUNTING COSTS : Landlords, Leases and List Prices
PU
02/19FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : A Year of Milestones and Innovations in Credit Risk..
PU
01/22Freddie Mac RBC LIHTC Fund Finances Hundreds of Affordable Housing Units Acro..
GL
More news
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -64%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP-12.35%1 801
CITIC LTD-1.65%44 259
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.17.42%6 834
BOC AVIATION LTD18.71%6 114
ALD24.33%5 925
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED1.09%4 942
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.