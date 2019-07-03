Log in
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP

(FMCC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - 02/26
1.54 USD   +8.45%
Mortgage Rates Level Out

07/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the mortgage rates stabilized this week after trading within a narrow range over the last month.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, says, “We’re seeing a tug of war happen as the fixed income market flashes warning signs while the equities market continues to march higher with optimism.”

“The data suggests the economy is weakening but is still on very solid ground with high consumer confidence and a strong labor market. Closer to home, the housing market continues to slowly improve and gain momentum as we head into the second half of the year, which is good news and should keep the economy growing,” he says.

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.75 percent with an average 0.6 point for the week ending July 3, 2019, up from last week when it averaged 3.73 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.52 percent. 
  • 15-year FRM averaged 3.18 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.16 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.99 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.45 percent with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.39 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.74 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nicole Flores
703-903-4068
Nicole_Flores@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afcf0351-8a18-46d1-9e76-e21ef037575f

Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of July 3, 2019.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Chart FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP
Duration : Period :
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Donald H. Layton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Brickman President
Christopher S. Lynch Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lux Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP-12.35%8 794
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.28.11%7 082
BOC AVIATION LTD12.45%5 827
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 508
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED21.47%4 998
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD13.79%4 830
