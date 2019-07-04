Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PAO    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO

(HYDR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federal Hydro Generating RusHydro : Rio Tinto's Icelandic aluminium plant attracts Glencore, Trimet - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:39am EDT
The Rio Tinto mining company's logo is photographed at their annual general meeting in Sydney

LONDON (Reuters) - At least three companies including Glencore and Trimet Aluminium have expressed an interest in buying Rio Tinto's aluminium assets in Iceland, Sweden and the Netherlands for up to $350 million, banking sources said.

Rio Tinto restarted the sale process for the assets in late 2018, with the help of French investment bank Natixis, sources previously said, after Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro pulled out of buying them, blaming a delay in getting European Commission approval.

Given Hydro is already a major player in the aluminium industry, the European Commission may have had competition concerns, sources said.

As well as an aluminium smelter in Iceland, Rio has put on the block a 53% stake in a Dutch anode facility and 50% of the shares in a Swedish aluminium fluoride plant, which are ingredients in aluminium production.

Rio Tinto declined to comment.

After a year of volatility caused by U.S. sanctions and supply reduction at Hydro's massive Alunorte alumina plant in Brazil, the aluminium market has stabilised, which could make a sale easier to agree.

Commodity trader and miner Glencore is among interested parties, the sources said.

Glencore, which doesn't directly own aluminium assets, has offtake agreements with other producers, including U.S. Century Aluminium, in which it has a more than 40 percent stake, and Russia's Rusal.

Sources put Glencore's agreements to buy aluminium from smelters around the world at a total of about 3 million tonnes or 10 percent of supply outside the biggest producer China.

German aluminium producer Trimet Aluminium is looking to increase production as part of its push to increase supply to the auto construction sector, betting on growth in electric vehicles, the sources said.

Glencore and Trimet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iceland generates all its electricity from hydropower and geothermal energy. Rio's aluminium plant therefore appeals to mining companies that face pressure from customers and investors to become more sustainable.

Producing aluminium requires huge amounts of energy, meaning it is also cheaper to use hydropower.

Rio sold an aluminium smelter in Dunkirk in France to Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty House, which also bought the miner's smelter in Lochaber, Scotland.

One of the sources said Liberty House has also shown an interest in the assets, but its balance sheet may be constrained after its acquisition, agreed last year, of seven European plants from ArcelorMittal for 740 million euros ($835 million).

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Barbara Lewis. Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Clara Denina and Barbara Lewis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO End-of-day quote.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -0.06% 1754.5 End-of-day quote.-5.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING C
08:39aFEDERAL HYDRO GENERATING RUSHYDRO : Rio Tinto's Icelandic aluminium plant attrac..
RE
04/24TRANS SIBERIAN GOLD : Rosnedra issues licence for Rodnikova deposit
AQ
2018MSCI adds more China stocks to global emerging markets index
RE
2018Rio Tinto to restart sale of Icelandic aluminium plant - sources
RE
2018FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO : Half-year results
CO
2018FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO : Slide show half-year results
CO
2018FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018Russia's InterRAO plans to buy 11 percent of its shares from stakeholders - s..
RE
2018FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO : 1st quarter results
CO
2018FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO : Slide show Q1 results
CO
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 378 B
EBIT 2019 38 163 M
Net income 2019 24 559 M
Debt 2019 152 B
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 5,74x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 262 B
Chart FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO
Duration : Period :
Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,70  RUB
Last Close Price 0,61  RUB
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolay Grigorievich Shulginov General Director & Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Shishin Independent Director
Viatcheslav V. Pivovarov Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO4 131
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.14.99%58 380
INNOGY SE5.35%26 634
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%19 563
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%8 031
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-0.78%7 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About