Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PAO    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO

(HYDR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 9M 2019 IFRS results and management conference call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:00am EST

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 9M 2019 IFRS results and management conference call
04-Dec-2019 / 07:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of 9M 2019 IFRS results and management conference call 

December 4, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will publish its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2019 on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

The results will be published after 14.00 (Moscow time). The management will host a conference call along with a web-cast on the results at 16.00 Moscow time (13:00 London time). The call will be in English.

 

DIAL-IN DETAILS

United Kingdom

+44 2071943759

United Kingdom

08003766183

United States

United States

+1 844 286 0643

+1 646 722 4916

Russia

+7 495 646 9315

Russia

88005009863

 

CONFERENCE ID: PIN: 64919563#


Please dial 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.

 

Playback is available for 7 days since the date of the conference call at the following numbers:

 

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 20 33 64 51 47 

Russia

US and Canada

+7 495 249 1671

+1 646 722 4969

 

PLAYBACK ID: 418889534#  

 

 

About RusHydro

 

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.8 GW.

Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 33182
EQS News ID: 927753

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=927753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING C
02:00aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Notice of 9M 2019 IFRS results and management conference call
EQ
11/26PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 3, 2019
EQ
11/25PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro has successfully placed RUB denominated Eurobonds
EQ
11/25PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro inaugurates launch of state-of-the-art thermal power pl..
EQ
11/22PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro signs a loan agreement in context of Eurobond issue
EQ
11/22PJSC RUSHYDRO : Prospectus of RusHydro's Eurobond issue published
EQ
11/22PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 3, 2019
EQ
11/21PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro and VTB Bank signed an agreement to improve terms of th..
EQ
11/19PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro has successfully closed the bid book on RUB-denominated..
EQ
11/12PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro will publish 9M 2019 IFRS results on December 12, 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 372 B
EBIT 2019 54 374 M
Net income 2019 26 239 M
Debt 2019 149 B
Yield 2019 7,30%
P/E ratio 2019 8,72x
P/E ratio 2020 5,39x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 221 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,69  RUB
Last Close Price 0,52  RUB
Spread / Highest target 85,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolay Grigorievich Shulginov General Director & Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Shishin Independent Director
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO3 442
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.14.17%56 064
INNOGY SE8.52%27 226
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%17 779
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.75.28%14 705
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group