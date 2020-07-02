PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro's license

Notice of RusHydro's license

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) notifies of the receipt of a new license for work related to the use of sensitive information constituting state secrets (GT No.0122695 of June 29, 2020, Reg. No. 7106, issued by the Center for the Licensing, Certification, and Protection of State Secrets of the Russian Federal Security Service).

The Company was informed about new license issue on June 30, 2020.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

