FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHY

(HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of RusHydro's license

07/02/2020 | 02:40am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
02-Jul-2020 / 08:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice of RusHydro's license

 

 

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) notifies of the receipt of a new license for work related to the use of sensitive information constituting state secrets (GT No.0122695 of June 29, 2020, Reg. No. 7106, issued by the Center for the Licensing, Certification, and Protection of State Secrets of the Russian Federal Security Service).

The Company was informed about new license issue on June 30, 2020.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

 

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department 

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 73268
EQS News ID: 1084415

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 395 B 5 599 M 5 599 M
Net income 2020 37 958 M 538 M 538 M
Net Debt 2020 172 B 2 435 M 2 435 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,93x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 309 B 4 370 M 4 383 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO
Duration : Period :
Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,79 RUB
Last Close Price 0,73 RUB
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolay Grigorievich Shulginov General Director & Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Andrey Nikolaevich Shishkin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO31.86%4 370
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.5.82%60 512
TENAGA NASIONAL-13.27%15 305
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.7.79%14 906
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-3.70%7 983
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-4.87%5 833
