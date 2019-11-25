Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PAO    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO

(HYDR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro inaugurates launch of state-of-the-art thermal power plant on Sakhalin Island

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:40am EST

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro inaugurates launch of state-of-the-art thermal power plant on Sakhalin Island
25-Nov-2019 / 07:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RusHydro inaugurates launch of state-of-the-art thermal power plant on Sakhalin Island

 

November 25, 2019. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces an opening ceremony of Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 on Sakhalin Island. Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far Eastern Federal District, Alexander Kozlov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Nikolay Shulginov, Chairman of the Management Board - General Director of RusHydro and Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin region, took part in the launch ceremony.  

The modern 120 MW power plant with long-run annual output of 840 mn kWh will replace the obsolete Sakhalinskaya GRES scheduled for decommissioning.

Commissioning of Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 is an important event both for RusHydro and the Sakhalin region. The new plant will guarantee reliable energy supply for Sakhalin and create reserve of capacity. This is important for development of new industrial projects and social sphere of the island.  

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is among the top-5 in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.8 GW.

Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow stock exchange, and is included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 31194
EQS News ID: 920471

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920471&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING C
01:40aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro inaugurates launch of state-of-the-art thermal power pl..
EQ
11/22PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro signs a loan agreement in context of Eurobond issue
EQ
11/22PJSC RUSHYDRO : Prospectus of RusHydro's Eurobond issue published
EQ
11/22PJSC RUSHYDRO : Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 3, 2019
EQ
11/21PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro and VTB Bank signed an agreement to improve terms of th..
EQ
11/19PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro has successfully closed the bid book on RUB-denominated..
EQ
11/12PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro will publish 9M 2019 IFRS results on December 12, 2019
EQ
11/06Russia's Transneft put forward for 2020-2022 privatisation programme
RE
10/30PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro announces 9M 2019 RAS results
EQ
10/23PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on October 21, 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 374 B
EBIT 2019 40 740 M
Net income 2019 26 239 M
Debt 2019 144 B
Yield 2019 7,21%
P/E ratio 2019 7,08x
P/E ratio 2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 224 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,70  RUB
Last Close Price 0,53  RUB
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolay Grigorievich Shulginov General Director & Director
Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Shishin Independent Director
Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov Director
Maxim Sergeevich Bystrov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING CO RUSHYDRO PAO3 505
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.13.35%55 943
INNOGY SE9.62%27 355
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 503
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.70.50%14 276
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group