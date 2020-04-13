Log in
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHY

(HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro paid coupons on series 01 bonds

04/13/2020 | 09:35am EDT

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
13-Apr-2020 / 15:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RusHydro paid coupons on series 01 bonds

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has paid coupons on series 01 bonds (state registration number 4-01-55038-E of September 23, 2010).

Type, category (class), series, and other identification attributes of the issuer's securities upon which the yield was accrued: certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible exchange-traded bearer bonds with mandatory centralized custody, series 01 bonds with the possibility of early redemption at the request of the holders and at the discretion of the Issuer, ISIN - RU000A0JRFN1.

Reporting (coupon) period for which yield upon the Issuer's securities was paid: starting date of the 18th coupon period: October 14, 2019, closing date of the 18th coupon period: April 13, 2020.

Total amount of interest and/or other yield payable on the Issuer's bonds of a certain issue/series for the corresponding reporting (coupon) period and the amount of interest and/or other yield payable upon one of the issuer's bonds of a certain issue (series) for the corresponding reporting (coupon) period:

 - The total yield accrued (payable) upon the Bonds for the 18th coupon period is Four million two hundred twenty-four thousand four hundred nine (4 224 409) rubles and twenty three (23) kopecks.

- The yield accrued (payable) for the 18th coupon period per one Bond is forty-seven (47) rubles thirty-seven (37) kopecks.

Total number of the issuer's securities (number of bonds of the corresponding issue (series), yield upon which was payable): eighty-nine thousand one hundred seventy-nine (89,179) Bonds.

Form of payment of the yield upon the Issuer's securities: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation via bank transfer.

Date as of which the persons entitled to receive yield paid upon the issuer's securities were determined: April 02, 2020.

Maturity date of the obligation to pay yield upon the issuer's securities (yield (interest, par value, part of par value) on bonds) and, if the obligation to pay yield upon securities is to be performed by the issuer within a certain period (period of time), the expiry date of this period: April 13, 2020.

Total amount of interest and/or other yield paid upon the issuer's bonds of a certain issue (series) for the corresponding reporting (coupon) period: - The total yield accrued (payable) upon the Bonds for the 18th coupon period is Four million two hundred twenty-four thousand four hundred nine (4 224 409) rubles and twenty three (23) kopecks.

If yield upon the Issuer's securities was not paid in full by the Issuer, please specify the reasons for such nonpayment: yield upon the Issuer's Bonds for the 18th coupon period has been paid in full.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.5 GW.

Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 57972
EQS News ID: 1020691

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1020691&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
