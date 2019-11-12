Log in
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro will publish 9M 2019 IFRS results on December 12, 2019

11/12/2019 | 03:05am EST

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro will publish 9M 2019 IFRS results on December 12, 2019

12-Nov-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RusHydro will publish 9M 2019 IFRS results on December 12, 2019

November 12, 2019. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will publish its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for third quarter and nine months of 2019, and hold a management conference-call on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Conference call details will be published one week before the disclosure.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.7 GW.             

Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Group's GDRs are traded in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.

 

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 28601
EQS News ID: 910379

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910379&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
