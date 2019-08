Federal National Mortgage Association : ABS-15G/A 0 08/13/2019 | 02:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields File 108 of 108 Name of Check if Name of Total Assets by Originator Assets that Were Subject of Assets that Were Assets Pending Repurchase or Demand in Dispute Demand Withdrawn Demand Rejected Issuing Registered Originator Demand Repurchased or Replaced Replacement Entity (% of (% of (% of (% of (% of (% of (% of # $ principal # $ principal # $ principal # $ principal # $ principal # $ principal # $ principal balance) balance) balance) balance) balance) balance) balance) 1995- W03- Unavailable 1,013 $99,140,351.05 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 1,013 $99,140,351.05 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1996- M02- Unavailable 571 $157,003,168.10 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 571 $157,003,168.10 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1996- W01- Unavailable 2,165 $128,203,392.90 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,165 $128,203,392.90 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1996- W02- Unavailable 2,159 $139,722,218.68 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,159 $139,722,218.68 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1996- W03- Unavailable 1,957 $108,794,737.65 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 1,957 $108,794,737.65 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1997- M07- Unavailable 77 $276,263,459.31 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 77 $276,263,459.31 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1998- W02- Unavailable 8,922 $748,532,503.38 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 8,922 $748,532,503.38 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1998- W03- Unavailable 2,770 $199,398,569.00 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,770 $199,398,569.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1998- W04- Unavailable 2,728 $309,787,394.33 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,728 $309,787,394.33 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1998- M07- Unavailable 48 $191,516,732.99 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 48 $191,516,732.99 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1998- W05- Unavailable 4,539 $393,467,948.42 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 4,539 $393,467,948.42 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1998- W06- Unavailable 2,826 $324,991,824.57 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,826 $324,991,824.57 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1998- W07- Unavailable 2,688 $299,809,972.65 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,688 $299,809,972.65 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1998- W08- Unavailable 3,596 $237,276,403.46 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 3,596 $237,276,403.46 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1999- W01- Unavailable 2,257 $250,446,174.82 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,257 $250,446,174.82 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1999- BEAR STEARNS W02- MORTGAGE 3,728 $99,861,087.10 98.28% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 CAPITAL Unavailable 41 $1,748,525.85 1.72% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA Total 3,769 $101,609,612.95 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1999- W03- Unavailable 2,075 $224,977,413.00 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,075 $224,977,413.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1999- W05- Unavailable 2,358 $146,626,010.97 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 Total 2,358 $146,626,010.97 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1999- CHASE MANHATTAN W04- 2,036 $184,252,913.13 92.27% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA MORTGAGE G0 CORPORATION Unavailable 209 $15,438,847.36 7.73% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA Total 2,245 $199,691,760.49 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 1999- BEAR STEARNS W06- MORTGAGE 2,420 $44,043,025.40 98.48% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA G0 CAPITAL Unavailable 17 $678,669.51 1.52% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $ 0.00 NA Total 2,437 $44,721,694.91 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $ 0.00 2000- W200- NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA G1 Total NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 2000- W200- NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA G2 Total NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 2000- M03- NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA G0 Total NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 2000- Unavailable 4,212 $284,565,009.93 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T06-G1 Total 4,212 $284,565,009.93 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2000- Unavailable 484 $40,238,780.48 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T06-G2 Total 484 $40,238,780.48 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 3,838 $260,770,341.50 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T01-G1 Total 3,838 $260,770,341.50 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 1,103 $97,905,518.05 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T01-G2 Total 1,103 $97,905,518.05 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 3,188 $238,521,954.16 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T03-G0 Total 3,188 $238,521,954.16 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- DLJ MORTGAGE 312 $32,080,087.10 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 010-G5 CAPITAL INC Total 312 $32,080,087.10 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 6,896 $500,256,042.85 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T04-G0 Total 6,896 $500,256,042.85 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- COUNTRYWIDE W01- HOME LOANS, 1,797 $246,250,779.42 65.01% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 INC Unavailable 1,579 $123,749,220.58 34.99% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 3,376 $370,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- COUNTRYWIDE W01- HOME LOANS, 1,654 $192,122,730.37 44.68% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 INC Unavailable 2,216 $237,897,740.70 55.32% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 3,870 $430,020,471.07 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- COUNTRYWIDE W01- HOME LOANS, 1,646 $51,355,482.26 26.19% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G3 INC Unavailable 4,322 $123,644,517.74 73.81% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 5,968 $175,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 1,230 $107,756,594.97 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 029-G3 Total 1,230 $107,756,594.97 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 72 $7,983,160.06 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 029-G4 Total 72 $7,983,160.06 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 11,908 $796,612,152.00 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T07-G1 Total 11,908 $796,612,152.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- DLJ MORTGAGE 2,992 $92,791,882.89 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 037-G3 CAPITAL INC Total 2,992 $92,791,882.89 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- DLJ MORTGAGE 1,226 $43,246,486.59 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 037-G4 CAPITAL INC Total 1,226 $43,246,486.59 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 7,827 $617,893,700.33 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T08-G1 Total 7,827 $617,893,700.33 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 782 $68,848,665.12 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T08-G2 Total 782 $68,848,665.12 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- COUNTRYWIDE W02- HOME LOANS, 3,137 $351,461,489.79 77.14% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 INC Unavailable 1,146 $88,538,510.21 22.86% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 4,283 $440,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- COUNTRYWIDE W02- HOME LOANS, 2,580 $281,670,985.25 53.53% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 INC Unavailable 2,084 $228,329,014.75 46.47% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 4,664 $510,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- COUNTRYWIDE W02- HOME LOANS, 2,812 $80,777,895.33 26.06% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G3 INC Unavailable 8,201 $229,222,104.67 73.94% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 11,013 $310,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 4,528 $370,217,938.34 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 050-G2 Total 4,528 $370,217,938.34 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 18,265 $1,459,035,651.99 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T10-G0 Total 18,265 $1,459,035,651.99 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- W03- Unavailable 6,154 $443,602,792.82 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 Total 6,154 $443,602,792.82 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 474 $41,291,127.67 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 072-G6 Total 474 $41,291,127.67 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- COUNTRYWIDE W04- HOME LOANS, 3,075 $402,134,564.64 80.24% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 INC Unavailable 1,035 $87,865,435.36 19.76% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 4,110 $490,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- COUNTRYWIDE W04- HOME LOANS, 1,659 $221,806,078.66 47.38% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 INC Unavailable 1,990 $228,193,921.34 52.62% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 3,649 $450,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 5,326 $453,517,782.02 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 079-G5 Total 5,326 $453,517,782.02 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 8,238 $712,137,483.85 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T12-G1 Total 8,238 $712,137,483.85 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2001- Unavailable 1,245 $108,685,396.00 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T12-G2 Total 1,245 $108,685,396.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 9,480 $750,815,137.30 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T01-G0 Total 9,480 $750,815,137.30 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 4,375 $353,093,539.39 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 014-G5 Total 4,375 $353,093,539.39 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 165 $14,875,731.00 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 014-G6 Total 165 $14,875,731.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 14,967 $1,237,470,565.13 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T04-G0 Total 14,967 $1,237,470,565.13 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 5,628 $477,498,212.78 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T06-G2 Total 5,628 $477,498,212.78 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 696 $60,639,607.80 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T06-G3 Total 696 $60,639,607.80 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W01- Unavailable 8,231 $655,866,132.92 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 Total 8,231 $655,866,132.92 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- COUNTRYWIDE W02- HOME LOANS, 3,689 $503,851,051.48 62.2% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 INC Unavailable 2,641 $306,148,948.52 37.8% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 6,330 $810,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- COUNTRYWIDE W02- HOME LOANS, 2,472 $347,154,068.93 46.91% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 INC Unavailable 2,960 $392,845,931.07 53.09% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 5,432 $740,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 4,527 $381,048,253.28 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 026-G5 Total 4,527 $381,048,253.28 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 341 $31,581,595.99 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 026-G6 Total 341 $31,581,595.99 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 225 $18,849,680.45 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 026-G7 Total 225 $18,849,680.45 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W03- Unavailable 9,643 $877,316,584.21 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 Total 9,643 $877,316,584.21 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- 033- Unavailable 346 $29,735,188.30 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G10 Total 346 $29,735,188.30 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 5,381 $423,971,163.60 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 033-G8 Total 5,381 $423,971,163.60 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 1,360 $137,315,164.50 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 033-G9 Total 1,360 $137,315,164.50 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W04- Unavailable 10,129 $895,050,927.36 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 Total 10,129 $895,050,927.36 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W04- Unavailable 1,254 $107,656,605.86 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 Total 1,254 $107,656,605.86 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- COUNTRYWIDE W05- HOME LOANS, 1,893 $246,178,863.61 18.24% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 INC Unavailable 7,748 $1,103,414,186.59 81.76% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 9,641 $1,349,593,050.20 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W06- Unavailable 14,166 $1,232,263,832.72 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 Total 14,166 $1,232,263,832.72 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W07- Unavailable 6,159 $565,835,784.38 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 Total 6,159 $565,835,784.38 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W07- Unavailable 572 $50,395,322.90 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 Total 572 $50,395,322.90 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W08- Unavailable 3,344 $258,961,345.66 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 Total 3,344 $258,961,345.66 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- EMC W08- MORTGAGE 1,698 $244,652,908.82 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 CORPORATION Total 1,698 $244,652,908.82 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W08- Unavailable 374 $31,187,480.73 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G3 Total 374 $31,187,480.73 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- 060- Unavailable 671 $55,276,157.00 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G10 Total 671 $55,276,157.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 4,342 $366,654,824.39 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 060-G8 Total 4,342 $366,654,824.39 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 515 $43,094,564.84 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 060-G9 Total 515 $43,094,564.84 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 3,961 $320,875,037.74 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T12-G1 Total 3,961 $320,875,037.74 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 661 $61,315,489.10 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T12-G2 Total 661 $61,315,489.10 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W09- Unavailable 5,368 $514,397,847.87 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 Total 5,368 $514,397,847.87 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 7,470 $630,636,825.69 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 066-G1 Total 7,470 $630,636,825.69 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 1,237 $109,219,031.16 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 066-G5 Total 1,237 $109,219,031.16 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W10- Unavailable 5,001 $476,739,032.47 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 Total 5,001 $476,739,032.47 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- W10- Unavailable 252 $24,918,812.44 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 Total 252 $24,918,812.44 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- COUNTRYWIDE W11- HOME LOANS, 1,925 $279,819,637.78 60.57% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 INC Unavailable 1,344 $182,193,116.30 39.43% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 3,269 $462,012,754.08 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- COUNTRYWIDE W11- HOME LOANS, 2,780 $389,458,866.34 55% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 INC Unavailable 2,205 $318,541,133.66 45% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 4,985 $708,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 2,868 $265,531,470.23 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 080-G4 Total 2,868 $265,531,470.23 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 7,325 $651,521,510.19 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T16-G1 Total 7,325 $651,521,510.19 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 937 $86,237,449.88 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T16-G2 Total 937 $86,237,449.88 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 4,716 $428,972,247.68 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 090-G6 Total 4,716 $428,972,247.68 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 981 $101,630,908.94 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 090-G7 Total 981 $101,630,908.94 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 620 $55,221,189.01 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 090-G8 Total 620 $55,221,189.01 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 7,756 $647,373,612.69 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T18-G1 Total 7,756 $647,373,612.69 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 1,094 $105,842,019.53 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T18-G2 Total 1,094 $105,842,019.53 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 5,364 $478,370,215.42 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T19-G1 Total 5,364 $478,370,215.42 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- Unavailable 453 $44,053,142.01 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA T19-G2 Total 453 $44,053,142.01 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- COUNTRYWIDE W12- HOME LOANS, 1,617 $243,209,506.80 53.81% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 INC Unavailable 1,423 $208,790,493.20 46.19% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 3,040 $452,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- COUNTRYWIDE W12- HOME LOANS, 1,246 $184,558,007.71 40.03% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 INC Unavailable 1,788 $276,471,566.92 59.97% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 3,034 $461,029,574.63 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2002- OPTION ONE W13- MORTGAGE 7,111 $1,000,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 CORPORATION Total 7,111 $1,000,000,000.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- Unavailable 2,537 $200,957,100.00 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 007-G3 Total 2,537 $200,957,100.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- Unavailable 432 $32,943,173.09 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 007-G5 Total 432 $32,943,173.09 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- W01- Unavailable 16,314 $1,500,243,870.90 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 Total 16,314 $1,500,243,870.90 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- W02- Unavailable 10,470 $915,682,394.01 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 Total 10,470 $915,682,394.01 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- W02- Unavailable 10,557 $1,021,946,020.60 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 Total 10,557 $1,021,946,020.60 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- Unavailable 2,414 $205,223,579.79 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 018-G8 Total 2,414 $205,223,579.79 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- W03- Unavailable 7,337 $637,803,013.47 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 Total 7,337 $637,803,013.47 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- W03- Unavailable 1,922 $199,439,902.78 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G2 Total 1,922 $199,439,902.78 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- EMC 026- MORTGAGE 682 $105,386,429.21 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G12 CORPORATION Total 682 $105,386,429.21 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- W04- Unavailable 11,506 $1,084,060,973.48 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 Total 11,506 $1,084,060,973.48 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- 034- Unavailable 4,315 $368,588,442.56 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G16 Total 4,315 $368,588,442.56 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- AMERIQUEST W05- MORTGAGE 4,815 $784,687,136.02 99.81% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G0 CORPORATION Unavailable 12 $1,513,759.98 0.19% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA Total 4,827 $786,200,896.00 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 2003- W06- Unavailable 5,094 $516,448,463.99 100% 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA 0 $0.00 NA G1 Total 5,094 $516,448,463.99 100% 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 0 $0.00 This is an excerpt of the original content. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

