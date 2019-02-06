Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Federal National Mortgage Association    FNMA

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (FNMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal National Mortgage Association : Add Release Title

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 11:05am EST

February 06, 2019

Benchmark Notes

Matthew Classick

202-752-3662

Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 5-Year Benchmark Notes® due February 5, 2024

5 -Year

Pricing Date

February 7, 2019

Settlement Date

February 8, 2019

Maturity Date

February 5, 2024

Issue Size

TBD

Coupon

TBD

Payment Dates

Each February 5 and August 5, beginning August 5, 2019

CUSIP

3135G0V34

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan, Nomura Securities International, Inc and the Williams Capital Group, L.P. are the lead managers. The co-managers include Blaylock Van LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Co. Inc., Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co. LLC and Tribal Capital Markets LLC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/FannieMae.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 16:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE
11:05aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Add Release Title
PU
02/05FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Prices Second Connecticut Aven..
PU
02/04FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Increases Small Loan Limit for..
PU
01/31FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Releases December 2018 Monthly..
PU
01/30FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
01/29FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Greystone Provides $19 Million to Refinan..
AQ
01/28FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : SOFR - Fannie Mae Announces $2.0B Secured..
PU
01/24FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Multifamily Closes 2018 with V..
PU
01/16ELLIE MAE : Announces Fannie Mae as Sponsor of Experience 2019 Developer Summit;..
AQ
01/09FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Connecticut Avenue Securities ..
PU
More news
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target -58%
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Jonathan Plutzik Chairman
Bruce Lee Senior VP, Head-Operations & Technology
Celeste Marie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION137.74%2 768
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD0.66%47 602
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%44 547
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.48%28 603
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%11 100
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED4.59%9 989
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.