Federal National Mortgage Association : Add Release Title

February 06, 2019

Benchmark Notes

Matthew Classick

202-752-3662

Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 5-Year Benchmark Notes® due February 5, 2024

5 -Year Pricing Date February 7, 2019 Settlement Date February 8, 2019 Maturity Date February 5, 2024 Issue Size TBD Coupon TBD Payment Dates Each February 5 and August 5, beginning August 5, 2019 CUSIP 3135G0V34

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan, Nomura Securities International, Inc and the Williams Capital Group, L.P. are the lead managers. The co-managers include Blaylock Van LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Co. Inc., Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co. LLC and Tribal Capital Markets LLC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/FannieMae.