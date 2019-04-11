Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Federal National Mortgage Association    FNMA

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due April 12, 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:23am EDT

April 10, 2019

Benchmark Notes

Matthew Classick

202-752-3662

Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes® Due April 12, 2022

3 -Year

Pricing Date

April 11, 2019

Settlement Date

April 12, 2019

Maturity Date

April 12, 2022

Issue Size

TBD

Coupon

TBD

Payment Dates

Each April 12 and October 12 beginning October 12, 2019

CUSIP

3135G0V59

Barclays Capital Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc and TD Securities USA are the lead managers. The co-managers include Academy Securities Inc., Alamo Capital, Great Pacific Securities, Guzman & Company and Mischler Financial Group, Inc.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/FannieMae.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 05:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE
01:23aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issu..
PU
04/09FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Prices $857 Million Connecticu..
PU
04/08FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Housing Sentiment Surges Just in Time for..
PU
04/05FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : FANNIE MAE Change in Directors or Princip..
AQ
04/05FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : ABA-Mark Calabria Confirmed to Lead Fanni..
AQ
04/04FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces Two Credit Insurance..
PU
03/29FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Releases February 2019 Monthly..
PU
03/29FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae officially names Hugh Frater i..
AQ
03/29FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae announces Hugh Frater as new C..
AQ
03/28FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Greystone Provides $11 Million Fannie Mae..
AQ
More news
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75 $
Spread / Average Target -36%
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Jonathan Plutzik Chairman
Bruce Lee Senior VP, Head-Operations & Technology
Celeste Marie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION158.49%3 185
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD5.12%51 502
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%47 997
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.50%26 069
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED26.81%11 307
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%9 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About