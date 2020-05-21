Log in
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due May 22, 2023

05/21/2020 | 12:19am EDT

May 19, 2020

Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due May 22, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - May 20, 2020 - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the offering of new issue three-year Benchmark Notes® due May 22, 2023. Fannie Mae's Benchmark Notes offerings typically price and settle within a few business days of the announcement date.

3 -Year

Pricing Date

As early as today

Settlement Date

May 22, 2020

Maturity Date

May 22, 2023

Issue Size

TBD

Coupon

TBD

Payment Dates

Each May 22 and November 22 beginning November 22, 2020

CUSIP

313G04Q3

Barclays Capital, Inc., CastleOak Securities L.P., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and J.P. Morgan are the lead managers. The co-managers include Academy Securities Inc., Bancroft Capital, LLC, Blaylock Van, LLC, MultiBank Securities Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact
Christopher Davis
202-752-7724

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 04:18:04 UTC
