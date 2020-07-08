Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due July 10, 2023

July 08, 2020

Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due July 10, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the offering of new issue three-year Benchmark Notes® due July 10, 2023. Fannie Mae's Benchmark Notes offerings typically price and settle within a few business days of the announcement date.

3 -Year Pricing Date As early as today Settlement Date July 10, 2020 Maturity Date July 10, 2023 Issue Size TBD Coupon TBD Payment Dates Each January 10 and July 10 beginning January 10, 2021 CUSIP 3135G05G4

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC., are the lead managers. The co-managers include Academy Securities Inc., C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, LLC., Guzman & Company and MFR Securities.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact

Christopher Davis

202-752-7724

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

