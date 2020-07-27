Log in
Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

07/27/2020 | 11:26pm EDT

July 27, 2020

Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced plans to report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call for the media to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on July 30, 2020. Other participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode.

The company's second quarter 2020 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS - Fannie Mae Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Event day and time
Thursday, July 30, 2020
8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only webcast instructions
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1343257&tp_key=38f0dc30d7
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the 'Listen by Phone' button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

Listen-only phone line instructions
It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast via the URL above.
United States: 1-888-965-8995
Passcode: 45481956#

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact
Pete Bakel
202-752-2034

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 03:25:11 UTC
