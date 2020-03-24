Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on March 24, 2020 Announcement Date

Log in
03/24/2020 | 11:33pm EDT

March 24, 2020

Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on March 24, 2020 Announcement Date

WASHINGTON, DC - March 24, 2020 - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its March 24, 2020 Benchmark Notes® announcement date this month. As announced in our 2020 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact
Christopher Davis
202-752-7724

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 03:32:10 UTC
