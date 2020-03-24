Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on March 24, 2020 Announcement Date

March 24, 2020

Fannie Mae Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on March 24, 2020 Announcement Date

WASHINGTON, DC - March 24, 2020 - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced that it will not utilize its March 24, 2020 Benchmark Notes® announcement date this month. As announced in our 2020 Benchmark Securities® Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

