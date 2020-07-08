Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Federal National Mortgage Association    FNMA

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION

(FNMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due July 10, 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

July 08, 2020

Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due July 10, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the offering of new issue three-year Benchmark Notes® due July 10, 2023. Fannie Mae's Benchmark Notes offerings typically price and settle within a few business days of the announcement date.

3 -Year

Pricing Date

July 8, 2020

Settlement Date

July 10, 2020

Maturity Date

July 10, 2023

Issue Size

$7.0 billion

Coupon

0.250%

Price

99.785

Yield

0.322%

Payment Dates

Each January 10 and July 10 beginning January 10, 2021

Spread

+ 14 basis points / 0.125% 7/15/23 U.S. Treasury

CUSIP

3135G05G4

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC., are the lead managers. The co-managers include Academy Securities Inc., C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, LLC., Guzman & Company and MFR Securities.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact
Christopher Davis
202-752-7724

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Disclaimer

Fannie Mae - Federal National Mortgage Association published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 20:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE
04:53pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issu..
PU
04:53pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchm..
PU
07/07FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Housing Confidence Gaining Steam After Ne..
PU
07/01FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Releases May 2020 Monthly Summ..
PU
06/30FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Multifamily Green Bond Impact Report High..
PU
06/29FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces Updated Protections ..
PU
06/25FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : CFPB Hatches A QM Proposal For GSE Patch
AQ
06/18FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae ..
AQ
06/17FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 5-Year Benchm..
PU
06/17FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Fannie Mae Announces Offering of New Issu..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 654 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 052 M 12 052 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Federal National Mortgage Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,45 $
Last Close Price 2,10 $
Spread / Highest target 269%
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh R. Frater Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benson President
Jonathan Plutzik Chairman
Kimberly H. Johnson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Celeste Marie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-32.69%12 052
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-21.91%43 752
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-11.62%38 521
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-39.39%12 508
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.82%5 406
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-45.37%3 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group