Federal National Mortgage Association : Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due May 22, 2023

May 21, 2020

Fannie Mae Prices New Issue 3-Year Benchmark Notes Due May 22, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - May 21, 2020 - Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the offering of new issue three-year Benchmark Notes® due May 22, 2023. Fannie Mae's Benchmark Notes offerings typically price and settle within a few business days of the announcement date.

3-Year Pricing Date May 20, 2020 Settlement Date May 22, 2020 Maturity Date May 22, 2023 Issue Size $4 billion Coupon 0.250% Price 99.699 Yield 0.351% Payment Dates Each May 22 and November 22 beginning November 22, 2020 Spread +15 basis points / 0.125% 05/15/2023 U.S. Treasury CUSIP 3135G04Q3

Barclays Capital, Inc., CastleOak Securities L.P., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and J.P. Morgan are the lead managers. The co-managers include Academy Securities Inc., Bancroft Capital, LLC, Blaylock Van, LLC, MultiBank Securities Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC.

